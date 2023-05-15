Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

May 15, 2023, 12:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said.

Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the Galveston Bay refinery, which is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities.

Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured.

“The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” Marathon said in a statement.

Texas City police said that by Monday afternoon the fire was under control and contained in the facility. The company had earlier said it had accounted for all workers.

Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in nearby Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.

In March, an explosion and fire at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, left one injured.

United States News

Associated Press

Football player with Down syndrome sues Ohio community college for disability discrimination

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in a college football game is now suing the school, its president and several staffers. Caden Cox alleges he was the target of disability discrimination, retaliation and assault during his time at Hocking College. […]

12 hours ago

A lightning bolt is seen in the sky during a storm as migrants are lined up as they are processed b...

Associated Press

US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants encountered at the southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of a key pandemic-era regulation, but it’s too early to draw firm conclusions about what this means long term, U.S. officials said Monday. Blas Nunez-Neto, assistant secretary […]

12 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation on Monday, May 15, 2023, banning state funding for dive...

Associated Press

DeSantis curtails diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor’s expected presidential candidacy. The law, which DeSantis proposed earlier this year, comes as Republicans across the country target programs […]

12 hours ago

Jamese Wiley, a 28-year-old single mother of six, speaks about the positive impact the removal of a...

Associated Press

Mississippi removes hurdle to child care for low-income single parents

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Single parents in Mississippi — one of the poorest states in the nation — no longer face a nearly 20-year-old state policy that made it difficult for them to get financial help paying for child care, officials and advocates said Monday. Since 2004, single parents and guardians in Mississippi had to […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Associated Press

Connecticut high court nominee regrets signing 2017 letter supporting Amy Coney Barrett

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A nominee to the Connecticut Supreme Court told state lawmakers Monday that she would not have signed a 2017 letter supporting Amy Coney Barrett for a federal appeals court position if she knew Barrett would later vote to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion protections as a member of the U.S. Supreme […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A Wisconsi...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge allows for lawsuit against fake Trump electors to proceed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday refused to break up a lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys, saying the case could proceed in the county where it was filed. The lawsuit seeks $2.4 million from the fake electors and their attorneys, alleging […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead