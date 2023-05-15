PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old West Valley woman with a cognitive impairment less than two hours after issuing it Monday.

Sharon Duerbig, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was found safe, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Duerbig left her home in Buckeye around 6 a.m. Monday in a 2016 red Toyota Highlander with California license plate 7SHM532.

Her last known location when the Silver Alert was issued around noon was on westbound Interstate 10 near Quartzite.

She might have been heading to Redlands, California, police said.

