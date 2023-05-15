Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Buckeye woman with dementia found safe

May 15, 2023, 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:46 pm

(Buckeye Police Department)...

(Buckeye Police Department)

(Buckeye Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old West Valley woman with a cognitive impairment less than two hours after issuing it Monday.

Sharon Duerbig, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was found safe, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Duerbig left her home in Buckeye around 6 a.m. Monday in a 2016 red Toyota Highlander with California license plate 7SHM532.

Her last known location when the Silver Alert was issued around noon was on westbound Interstate 10 near Quartzite.

She might have been heading to Redlands, California, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Powerball lottery ticket worth $100,000 sold at East Valley grocery store

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an East Valley grocery store for Saturday's drawing.

14 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man killed, woman injured in shooting near South Mountain in Phoenix

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting near South Mountain Park in Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)...

KTAR.com

Man goes missing after entering Tempe Town Lake with friend

A man is missing after he and a friend jumped into Tempe Town Lake late Sunday, authorities said. The search is ongoing.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona AG warns consumers to stay cautious about scams during moving season

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week warned consumers to be cautious about scams during peak moving season.

14 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police take suspect into custody after standoff, gunfire at Phoenix home

A man was taken into custody Sunday night after guns were fired during a standoff at a Phoenix home, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 killed, another injured in west Phoenix shooting Sunday morning

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Silver Alert canceled after Buckeye woman with dementia found safe