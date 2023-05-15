Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mississippi removes hurdle to child care for low-income single parents

May 15, 2023, 11:46 AM

Jamese Wiley, a 28-year-old single mother of six, speaks about the positive impact the removal of a...

Jamese Wiley, a 28-year-old single mother of six, speaks about the positive impact the removal of a child support requirement by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, has on the Child Care Payment Program, at a news conference Monday, May 15, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Single parents in Mississippi — one of the poorest states in the nation — no longer face a nearly 20-year-old state policy that made it difficult for them to get financial help paying for child care, officials and advocates said Monday.

Since 2004, single parents and guardians in Mississippi had to seek child support from the other parent in order to be eligible for assistance through the Child Care Payment Program, which offers help to low-income parents. As of Monday, that rule is no longer in effect.

To comply with the rule and receive child care assistance, single parents had to apply through two divisions in the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The dual application process was mired in communication breakdowns that jeopardized assistance, said Carol Burnett, executive director of the Mississippi Low Income Child Care Initiative.

“This policy deterred many single moms from applying for many valid reasons, ranging from informal payment agreements being jeopardized by court interference to avoiding abusive interactions,” Burnett said. Removing that hurdle is “a huge benefit for single moms, for their children, for providers and employers, and for all of us.”

Advocates sought the rule change for years. Chad Allgood, director of the department’s Division of Early Childhood Care Development, said the change happened after a shift in thinking within the agency.

“The key is just having people in policymaking positions that are willing to listen and they’re willing to look at what good data has said,” Allgood said at a news conference Monday. “Looking at the data, listening to those who are served by this program, we determined the policy wasn’t really doing anything other than hurting mothers and their children.”

The change was also set in motion after a council of early childhood administrators voted in March 2022 to recommend that the Department of Human Services do away with the rule.

Allgood also said the move would help address an ongoing labor shortage for employers in the state, as a lack of child care remains a barrier for parents entering the workforce.

“Parents cannot maintain consistent employment without access to stable, quality child care, and that’s a point that I simply cannot emphasize enough,” Allgood said.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

United States News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Associated Press

Connecticut high court nominee regrets signing 2017 letter supporting Amy Coney Barrett

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A nominee to the Connecticut Supreme Court told state lawmakers Monday that she would not have signed a 2017 letter supporting Amy Coney Barrett for a federal appeals court position if she knew Barrett would later vote to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion protections as a member of the U.S. Supreme […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A Wisconsi...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge allows for lawsuit against fake Trump electors to proceed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday refused to break up a lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys, saying the case could proceed in the county where it was filed. The lawsuit seeks $2.4 million from the fake electors and their attorneys, alleging […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman’s staffers; suspect in custody

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly says a man with a baseball bat walked into his office in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then assaulted two members of his staff. It was the latest attack amid a sharp uptick in violence directed at lawmakers and their families. Fairfax City Police in […]

12 hours ago

Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas speaks to the parties involved at a hearing, Wednesday, ...

Associated Press

1 lawsuit over appointment of Mississippi judges dismissed, another case still alive

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has separate lawsuit remains alive in federal court. In the ruling Monday, Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas wrote that appointing judges does not violate the Mississippi Constitution. Three Jackson residents testified to Thomas last week that the new law tramples their rights because most Mississippi judges are […]

12 hours ago

President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony with first lady J...

Associated Press

Biden is just ‘pop’ at granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being “pop,” attending his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania. Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony. Also present were Maisy’s older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, […]

12 hours ago

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

US seeks dismissal of corruption charges against Florida 2018 Democratic governor nominee Gillum

Federal prosecutors asked a judge Monday to dismiss the remaining corruption charges against Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018, after a jury deadlocked on all but one count following a trial earlier this month. Prosecutors had said they intended to retry Gillum after the trial concluded on May 4, but reversed […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Mississippi removes hurdle to child care for low-income single parents