PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an East Valley grocery store for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning slip was purchased at the Fry’s Marketplace near Riggs and Ellsworth roads in Queen Creek.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers drawn — 3, 15, 20, 23 and 46 — and the Powerball of 11.

It originally was a $50,000 ticket, but had a power play number of two, doubling the winnings.

A second Arizona $50,000 winner — this one didn’t have a power play bonus — was sold for Saturday’s drawing.

The odds of hitting the $50,000 prize level in Powerball — a multi-state lottery game with drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — are 1 in 913,129.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.