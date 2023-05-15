Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

1 lawsuit over appointment of Mississippi judges dismissed, another case still alive

May 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas speaks to the parties involved at a hearing, Wednesday, ...

Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas speaks to the parties involved at a hearing, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Miss., where he heard arguments about a Mississippi law that would create a court system with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has separate lawsuit remains alive in federal court.

In the ruling Monday, Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas wrote that appointing judges does not violate the Mississippi Constitution.

Three Jackson residents testified to Thomas last week that the new law tramples their rights because most Mississippi judges are elected.

Thomas wrote that a 1989 state law allows appointment of judges in some circumstances and that “disappointment and frustration with the legislative process does not create a judicial right to relief.”

“While the Court is sympathetic to the Plaintiffs’ feelings, it cannot find that the same constitutes irreparable harm,” Thomas wrote.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed laws last month to expand state policing in the capital city of Jackson, establish a court with an appointed judge in part of Jackson and authorize four appointed judges to work alongside the four elected judges in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Members of the majority-white and Republican-led Legislature who pushed for the changes said they were trying to curb crime in the capital city. Local residents protested that state officials were usurping power in Jackson and Hinds County, which are majority-Black and governed by Democrats.

The national NAACP, its Mississippi chapter and its local chapter filed a federal lawsuit hours after Reeves signed the new laws. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate temporarily blocked the appointment of four judges for Hinds County Circuit Court. Wingate set a May 22 hearing to consider extending his order.

United States News

Late night talk show host Seth Meyers, right, joins striking members of the Writers Guild of Americ...

Associated Press

Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches

NEW YORK (AP) — The impact of the Hollywood writers strike was felt as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers on Monday, with news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle left to hawk comedies and dramas for NBC Universal. Fox declined to announce a fall television schedule on […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Michigan state Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, speaks at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., J...

Associated Press

Former Detroit lawmaker joins race for Michigan seat in US Senate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former state Rep. Leslie Love, a Democrat who represented Detroit for six years in the Michigan Legislature, announced Monday that she is running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Love served in the Michigan House from 2015 to 2020, when she retired due to term limits. She joined […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Fentanyl fuels string of deadly weekend overdoses in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A series of suspected drug overdoses left at least eight people dead over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, according to the city’s police bureau. Six of the deaths were likely related to fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. Several of those who died believed they were using cocaine, when it was actually […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis officer pleads guilty to federal charge for kicking handcuffed man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed man in the face during a 2021 arrest pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge. Sgt. Eric Huxley pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said, and schools citywide were put on lockdown. “There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police reported via Facebook, adding that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.” Two officers were shot including a […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: 29-year-old who posed as teen student because she was lonely can enter pretrial program

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman accused of using false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student and attend some classes over a four-day period will be allowed to enter a pretrial intervention program, a state judge ruled Monday. The woman had pleaded not guilty in March to a charge […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

1 lawsuit over appointment of Mississippi judges dismissed, another case still alive