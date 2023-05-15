Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man goes missing after entering Tempe Town Lake with friend

May 15, 2023, 10:22 AM

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)

PHOENIX – A man is missing after he and a friend jumped into Tempe Town Lake late Sunday, authorities said.

The men reportedly entered the lake around 11:50 p.m., the Tempe Police Department said.

Police and fire personnel responded to the Mill Avenue Bridge and were able to remove one man from the lake.

He told rescuers that his friend had jumped in with him and didn’t resurface.

The search for the second man is ongoing, police said Monday morning.

Investigators are working to determine how and why the men entered the water.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

