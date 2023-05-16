Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Invest wisely, don’t overpay for your home

May 16, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I live in Dallas, Texas, and I’m wondering if I should sell my condo in order to pay off debt. I owe $120,000 on it, and it’s worth around $260,000. Plus, the homeowners association fee used to be $450 a month and has gone up $100 each year for the last two years, so now we’re paying $650. No one has ever told us why the fee went up so much. There haven’t been any major improvements to the complex in the last five years, so I don’t know what to think. Can you give me some advice?

— Daniella

Dear Daniella,

As a homeowner, I’d want some answers by the end of day as to why the HOA fees are so high. I mean, for a $260,000 condo, the fee you mentioned is ridiculous unless the building owners are doing a major renovation, like replacing the parking lot or updating the community’s clubhouse. Even then, it’s crazy! On top of all that, it devalues your condo. Nobody wants to buy a $260,000 condo with a $650 HOA fee every month, especially when the fee has gone up that much for no apparent reason.

There’s always the possibility the company is building up a war chest for improvements in the next year or so. But you have a right to know exactly where the money you pay in HOA fees is going. Ask to see a copy of their financials, and if they won’t do that—or explain why the fee is so high and where the money’s going—you need to sell the place because it’s being poorly managed.

You’ve got to get an explanation. You’re owed one. And, if you try to sell the place, you’re going to have to tell prospective buyers why the HOA fee is so high. Maybe there’s a good reason for it buried somewhere. But without knowing more, as a buyer, there’s no way I’d take this thing off your hands.

There are a lot of red flags fluttering around the situation, Daniella. Even in a place like Dallas, this HOA fee is about double what it should be for a $260,000 condo. I’m not saying this just because I don’t like HOAs, which I don’t. And that’s mainly because I don’t like paying money for something, and then being told by someone else what I can or can’t do with it. But you need some answers for your own information, peace of mind and to give potential buyers an honest answer when they ask why the fees are insanely high.

Lose the headache. Sell it.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Stand firm, the dollar isn’t going anywhere

While there may be talk about other countries getting together to develop a single currency, the U.S. dollar isn't going anywhere.

8 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: This is why you should work with multiple banks

There are multiple reasons why you should consider working with various banks, and none of them have to do with what happened at Silicon Valley Bank.

10 days ago

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peter G. Peterson Foundation)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t stress about national debt, just focus on personal finances

Though the national debt crisis is daunting, Dave Ramsey says focus on yourself, your family and your life. The rest politicians can solve.

15 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Try piling up money instead of unnecessarily fixing things

Some homeowners want to make sure they're doing everything possible to get the maximum return, but Dave Ramsey says piling up money could be better.

22 days ago

(AP Photo/Terry Chea)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: $15,000 buys a quality pre-owned car

Asking a new car dealer if you need a new car is like asking a dog if it’s hungry. The answer’s always going to be yes.

24 days ago

Follow @DaveRamsey...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Dave Ramsey says: Invest wisely, don’t overpay for your home