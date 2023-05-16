Tempe ranked as the best city in Arizona to start a career

PHOENIX — Tempe is the best city in Arizona to start a career, according to a ranking by a personal finance website.

WalletHub had the East Valley city as its 12th-best in the country for the beginning of a career in its findings released Monday.

The site ranked 182 cities, including the 150 most populous in the U.S., to come up with its results.

Two major categories — professional opportunities and quality of life — were weighed.

Tempe was tops for quality of life, which took factors such as median annual income and commuter-friendly jobs into consideration.

It was 54th in professional opportunities, which weighed availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, annual job growth rate and more.

Scottsdale was the only other Arizona city in the top 40, coming in at No. 16.

Chandler (No. 45) and Gilbert (No. 47) were also in the top 50.

Phoenix (No. 67), Tucson (No. 71), Mesa (No. 78), Glendale (No. 97) and Peoria (No. 123) were the other Arizona cities in the report.

Atlanta was the No. 1 city, while New York City was last.

