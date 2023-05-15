PHOENIX – A man was taken into custody Sunday night after guns were fired during a standoff at a Phoenix home, authorities said.

An officer shot at the suspect during the incident but did not hit him, the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road, near Cactus Park.

Responding officers made contact with the man, who came to the door and fired shots into the ground from inside, police said.

The officers took cover and set up containment outside and could hear more shots being fired inside.

The man allegedly came to the front door and raised a gun at the officers. One of the officers shot at the man, who retreated into the house.

At one point, the man came to the doorway and reached toward his waistband, police said. An officer fired a less-lethal foam projectile, striking the man, who went back inside.

The suspect eventually came out unarmed and was taken into custody.

Other family members came out, too, police said. Nobody was injured.

The suspect will be booked into jail after being interviewed by detectives, police said.

