Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona AG warns consumers to stay cautious about scams during moving season

May 15, 2023, 9:51 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week warned consumers to be cautious about scams during peak moving season.

As a substantial amount of moves happen between April and September, consumers should be on the lookout for false advertising, undisclosed fees or even possessions being held in exchange for much higher amounts than previously asked for, Mayes said in a press release.

“As the peak moving season arrives, I urge Arizonans to take steps to protect themselves as it may save you money and heartache down the road,” Mayes said in the release.

“Consumers should be present throughout the loading and unloading process, carefully read all documents before signing them and safeguard valuables.”

RELATED STORIES

First, companies should be thoroughly researched prior to signing a contract.  Online reviews and the company’s reputation could help narrow down multiple options.

The federal registration for interstate moves should also be checked as all interstate movers are required to have a U.S. Department of Transportation number.

Moving quotes should be obtained in writing and consumers should be cautious about movers requiring large up-front cash payments.

Buyers should also have proper insurance and should ask about all possible charges and additional fees.

Finally, valuable items — such as cash, electronics, medications — should be moved by the consumer.

If movers attempt to hold property hostage, consumers are asked to call police or the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-5000.

Arizonans who believe they’ve been a victim of fraud can file a complaint through the Attorney General’s Office website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police take suspect into custody after standoff, gunfire at Phoenix home

A man was taken into custody Sunday night after guns were fired during a standoff at a Phoenix home, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 killed, another injured in west Phoenix shooting Sunday morning

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(Vineyard Towne Center photo)...

KTAR.com

Target, Sprouts coming to Vineyard Town Center in Queen Creek

Target and Sprouts Farmers Market are coming to Queen Creek to anchor the Vineyard Towne Center retail development area.

10 hours ago

Masks, gloves and other COVID-19 equipment are for sale at Embry Health’s Tolleson warehouse thro...

Jack Wu | Cronkite News

With COVID-19 emergency winding down, Embry Health holds surplus sale

With the national COVID-19 emergency ending May 11, Embry Health is winding down as well, holding a surplus supply sale.

10 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)...

Wills Rice

Annual International Roadcheck inspections return to northern Arizona this week 

The AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) announced Thursday that "International Roadcheck" is returning from May 16-18.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

2 teen boys killed in separate Phoenix shootings over the weekend

Two teenagers were killed in separate shootings in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Arizona AG warns consumers to stay cautious about scams during moving season