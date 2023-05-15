PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week warned consumers to be cautious about scams during peak moving season.

As a substantial amount of moves happen between April and September, consumers should be on the lookout for false advertising, undisclosed fees or even possessions being held in exchange for much higher amounts than previously asked for, Mayes said in a press release.

“As the peak moving season arrives, I urge Arizonans to take steps to protect themselves as it may save you money and heartache down the road,” Mayes said in the release.

“Consumers should be present throughout the loading and unloading process, carefully read all documents before signing them and safeguard valuables.”

First, companies should be thoroughly researched prior to signing a contract. Online reviews and the company’s reputation could help narrow down multiple options.

The federal registration for interstate moves should also be checked as all interstate movers are required to have a U.S. Department of Transportation number.

Moving quotes should be obtained in writing and consumers should be cautious about movers requiring large up-front cash payments.

Buyers should also have proper insurance and should ask about all possible charges and additional fees.

Finally, valuable items — such as cash, electronics, medications — should be moved by the consumer.

If movers attempt to hold property hostage, consumers are asked to call police or the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-5000.

Arizonans who believe they’ve been a victim of fraud can file a complaint through the Attorney General’s Office website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.