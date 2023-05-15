Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Supreme Court to review South Carolina congressional map for discrimination against Black voters

May 15, 2023, 6:39 AM

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 1...

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether South Carolina’s congressional districts need to be redrawn because they discriminate against Black voters. The justices said Monday they would review a lower-court ruling that found a coastal district running from Charleston to Hilton Head was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Black Democratic-leaning voters to make it more likely Republican candidates would win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether South Carolina’s congressional districts need to be redrawn because they discriminate against Black voters.

The justices said Monday they would review a lower-court ruling that found a coastal district running from Charleston to Hilton Head was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Democratic-leaning Black voters and to make it more likely Republican candidates would win.

The case probably will be argued in the fall, and decided in the run up to the 2024 elections, when all the seats in the closely divided House of Representatives, now under Republican control, will be on the ballot.

The three-judge court that ruled in favor of civil rights groups that challenged the congressional map said in its opinion in January that the districts violated the federal Voting Rights Act by unfairly diluting the power of Black voters.

The Supreme Court has cut back on the reach of the landmark voting rights law, and is now weighing an Alabama case that could make it still harder to win lawsuits claiming racial discrimination in redistricting.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace currently represents the 1st District. She narrowly beat Joe Cunningham in 2020 after Cunningham became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat in South Carolina in 30 years.

In the round of redistricting that took place following the 2020 census, Republicans who control the state government redrew the district. Mace won by 14 percentage points in November.

Republicans defending the map have said partisan considerations, the desire to maintain the 6-1 Republican edge in the state’s congressional districts, drove their decision, not race.

Civil rights groups quickly sued, labeling the plan the Legislature adopted “perhaps the worst option of the available maps” for Black voters.

United States News

FILE - Philadelphia mayoral candidate Helen Gym takes part in a Democratic primary debate at the WP...

Associated Press

Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary pits moderates against progressives

A Democratic primary that will likely determine who becomes Philadelphia’s next mayor could boost a progressive cause struggling to make a comeback after national setbacks, but with no clear front-runner it’s just as likely to fortify the city’s existing Democratic machine. Not one of the five top candidates has emerged as a clear favorite in […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

4 killed in Detroit when SUV crashes into highway bridge pier

DETROIT (AP) — An SUV slammed into a bridge pier along an interstate highway in Detroit, throwing four young men from the vehicle and killing them, state police said. The GMC Yukon was going fast when it hit the pier around 8 p.m. Sunday night on westbound Interstate 96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit, […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. Vice said Monday that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for $225 […]

7 hours ago

Kehinde Wiley poses for a portrait at Sean Kelly Gallery, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. (P...

Associated Press

Kehinde Wiley is taking his art everywhere, all at once

NEW YORK (AP) — his portrait of Barack Obama — arms crossed, perched on a chair amid brilliant foliage — was unveiled in 2018. But there’s no doubt it changed the artist’s life. Here’s one way he describes the shift: Now, should he ever show up at the bank and realize he’s forgotten his ID […]

1 day ago

FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri River Br...

Associated Press

Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration wants to put conserving vast government-owned lands on equal footing with a top administration official who defended the idea against criticism that it would interfere with industry. The proposal would allow conservationists and others to lease federally owned land to restore it, much the same way oil companies […]

1 day ago

FILE - A group of Arab refugees walks along a road from Jerusalem to Lebanon, carrying their belong...

Associated Press

UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time, the United Nations will officially commemorate the flight of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from what is now Israel on the 75th anniversary of their exodus — an action stemming from the U.N.’s partition of British-ruled Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Supreme Court to review South Carolina congressional map for discrimination against Black voters