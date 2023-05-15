Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Asian markets, oil lower as recession fears, debt ceiling darken outlook

May 14, 2023, 8:54 PM

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow in...

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Monday, May 15, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, dogged by renewed worries over a possible recession and the risk of a default on the U.S. national debt. U.S. futures and oil prices also fell. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, dogged by persisting worries over a possible recession and the risk of a default on the U.S. national debt. U.S. futures and oil prices also fell.

This week will bring major updates on the Chinese and Japanese economies. China’s faltering rebound from disruptions caused by limits on travel and other activities during the COVID-pandemic has raised worries that it won’t provide the sort of growth needed to offset slowdowns in other major economies.

“The sharp moderation in China’s economic surprise index since the start of the month suggests that economic data are turning in less optimistic than before, which puts some doubts on markets’ reopening bets,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG, said in a commentary.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 bucked the regional trend, gaining 0.4% to 29,507.03.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.1% lower to 19,615.23 and the Shanghai Composite index sank 0.9% to 3,243.84. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,244.70 while the Kospi in South Korea shed 0.6% to 2,461.77.

Over the weekend, finance ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies wrapped up a meeting in Japan with a call for vigilance given many uncertainties for the global economy.

However, they also said financial systems have shown resilience despite recent the debt ceiling to enable the Treasury to pay its bills.

Friday brought a quiet close on Wall Street despite the big worries roiling under the surface.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to 4,124.08, capping a sixth straight week where it moved less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 33,300.62, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4% to 12,284.74.

Despite seemingly placid moves for the overall market, big swings have swirled underneath the surface amid worries about a possible recession, high catastrophic default on its debt.

A preliminary survey by the University of Michigan released Friday showed sentiment among consumers tumbling. That’s a worry because strong consumer spending has been one of the main forces preventing a recession as the economy slows.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders postponed a meeting set for Friday on the debt limit crisis to next week. The delay was billed as a sign of positive exchanges, and staff-level talks continued through the weekend.

PacWest Bancorp’s stock fell 3%. It’s been under heavy scrutiny as Wall Street hunts for the next possible U.S. bank to fail following three high-profile collapses since March. Its stock lost 21% last week.

Surging interest rates have caused some customers to pull bank deposits in search of higher yields while also dragging down prices for the investments that the banks hold.

The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to drive down inflation. Recent reports suggest price increases are moderating though inflation is remains too high for the comfort of households and regulators.

The hope on Wall Street is that easing inflation may convince the Fed to hold off on raising rates again at its next meeting in June. That would offer some breathing room to both the economy, which has slowed under the weight of higher rates, and to financial markets, where prices began falling long ago.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gave up 47 cents to $69.57 per barrel. It lost 83 cents on Friday to $70.04 per barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, shed 53 cents to $73.64 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 135.97 Japanese yen from 135.69 yen on Friday. The euro was trading at $1.0859, up from $1.0854.

United States News

Associated Press

Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack. The company was working to restore print operations after a cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition, the Inquirer reported on its website. The news […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker on N...

Associated Press

2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, according to his agent. Brunson was 89. Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson’s agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

3 members of California family killed, 6 others hurt in crash on interstate east of Los Angeles

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Two children and one adult were killed and six other members of their family were injured when their SUV collided with a car on a Southern California highway early Sunday, authorities said. The crash involving a Chevy Suburban and a Tesla sedan occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 […]

21 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Border crossings appear off from last week’s highs, US pins hopes for order on mobile app

With demand far outstripping available slots, a new U.S. government mobile phone app has been an exercise in frustration for many asylum hopefuls.

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State ...

Associated Press

Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — debt limit, the president said Sunday, as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight. The meeting was initially supposed to be Friday, but was abruptly postponed so staff-level talks could continue before Biden and the four congressional leaders huddled for a second time. […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park to close over flood threat as snowpack melts

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Three popular campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Monday because of a forecast of flooding as warming temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack. Park officials said Sunday that the Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and the Housekeeping Camp will be shut over fears […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Stock market today: Asian markets, oil lower as recession fears, debt ceiling darken outlook