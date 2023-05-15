Close
3 members of California family killed, 6 others hurt in crash on interstate east of Los Angeles

May 14, 2023, 5:54 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Two children and one adult were killed and six other members of their family were injured when their SUV collided with a car on a Southern California highway early Sunday, authorities said.

The crash involving a Chevy Suburban and a Tesla sedan occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 in the Whitewater area near Palm Springs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Suburban carrying nine members of a family from Anaheim overturned after hitting the center divider, and at least six occupants were ejected, officials said.

A 31-year-old woman and two girls, ages 10 and 12, were killed, ABC 7 reported. Three girls, ages, 3, 7 and 11, and a 15-year-old boy were seriously hurt, while two adults had minor or moderate injuries, the TV station reported.

The Tesla’s sole occupant, a 31-year-old man from Indio, was not hurt.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for much of the day. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

