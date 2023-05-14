Teenage girl dead after 2-vehicle collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a teenage female dead on Sunday, authorities said.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision near 40th Street and Osborn Road.

One of the drivers, 17-year-old Amalia Judiscak, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives found that Judiscak was traveling north on 40th Street in the southbound lanes when she collided with another vehicle. Impairment will be determined through blood analysis, authorities said.

No other information was made available and this is an ongoing investigation.

