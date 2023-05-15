PHOENIX — A Goodyear stepfather and daughter are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, a driver was killed after his truck veered off road and crashed into the desert in Peoria and Dave & Buster’s is opening a new location in Queen Creek.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Goodyear police reported a man and his stepdaughter were found dead from gunshots Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said when officers responded to a medical call in the 16000 block of West Larkspur Drive they discovered 41-year-old John D. Castro and 18-year-old Aaliyah M. Anderson deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Family members called 911.

The Goodyear Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit collected evidence and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, leading to the determination of murder-suicide.

A driver was killed early Friday when his pickup truck went off the road and crashed in the northwest Valley, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Castle Hot Springs Road, just north of State Route 74, around 1:15 a.m., the Peoria Police Department said.

Benjamin Musser, 24, of Phoenix was found dead at the scene.

Dave & Buster’s is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of its first Queen Creek location next week.

The restaurant and entertainment business will open its doors Monday at Queen Creek Marketplace located at 21000 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd.

The 19,000-square-foot building is an entertainment space where guests can redeem their earned tickets from arcade games for various prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles and more.

AT&T announced this week it would be rolling out its high-speed fiber internet service to more parts of the East Valley.

The service will be available to residents and businesses in Chandler and Gilbert later this year, the company said in a press release, joining Mesa that recently began connecting customers.

People can find out when the service is available in their area online.

A teen girl is dead after she was shot in a west Phoenix residential area early Sunday.

Phoenix police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after midnight.

Upon arrival, they found a teen girl with a gunshot wound in front of a home.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.