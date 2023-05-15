PHOENIX — A driver was booked on multiple charges, including manslaughter and DUI, after a child was killed and six other family members were injured in a crash Sunday morning, authorities said.

Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was taken into custody after the wrong-way collision at 31st Street and Greenway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Godinez-Perez’s pick-up truck allegedly went through a stop sign and turned into oncoming traffic on Greenway Road, police said.

One boy died from his injuries and three other children were hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Two adults and another child were in stable condition.

Godinez-Perez stayed on scene and police said he showed signs of impairment.

He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count each of manslaughter, extreme DUI, endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon. A bond was set at $500,000.

