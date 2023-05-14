6 kids, 1 adult hospitalized after vehicles crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Six children and one adult were hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Phoenix, officials said Sunday.

Fire personnel responded to the crash near 32nd Street and Greenway Road, where one person was extricated from the vehicle, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email around 9 a.m.

One boy is in extremely critical condition, while three other boys were hospitalized in critical condition, fire personnel said.

A man, boy and girl were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The ages of the children and adult involved in the crash are unknown.

No additional information is available.

