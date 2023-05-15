1 kid dead, many hospitalized after vehicles crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four children and two adults were hospitalized while one other kid died after two vehicles crashed in Phoenix, officials said Sunday.

Fire personnel responded to the crash near 31st Street and Greenway Road, where one person was extricated from the vehicle, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email around 8 a.m.

A pickup truck was heading south on 31st Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck hit a vehicle holding two adults and five children. The driver stayed on the scene and showed signs of impairment, authorities said.

One boy died as the result of the crash, while three other boys were hospitalized in critical condition, fire personnel said.

One other child and both adults were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The ages of the children and adults involved in the crash are unknown.

No additional information is available as this is an ongoing investigation.

