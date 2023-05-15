Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 kid dead, many hospitalized after vehicles crash in Phoenix

May 14, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Four children and two adults were hospitalized while one other kid died after two vehicles crashed in Phoenix, officials said Sunday.

Fire personnel responded to the crash near 31st Street and Greenway Road, where one person was extricated from the vehicle, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email around 8 a.m.

A pickup truck was heading south on 31st Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck hit a vehicle holding two adults and five children. The driver stayed on the scene and showed signs of impairment, authorities said.

One boy died as the result of the crash, while three other boys were hospitalized in critical condition, fire personnel said.

One other child and both adults were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

RELATED STORIES

The ages of the children and adults involved in the crash are unknown.

No additional information is available as this is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook photo/City of Phoenix, AZ USA)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 12-14

A West Valley murder-suicide and East Valley business expansion are among the top Arizona stories from over the weekend.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Teenage girl dead after 2-vehicle collision in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a crash that left a teenage female dead on Sunday, authorities said.

20 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5

A shooting at a neighborhood gathering in Arizona left two people dead and five wounded, police said Sunday.

20 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Mesa

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a 73-year-old man last seen in Mesa several days ago.

20 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )...

KTAR.com

Teen girl shot, killed after attending house party in west Phoenix

A teen girl is dead after she was shot near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after midnight Sunday.

20 hours ago

(Five Star Development Photo)...

KTAR.com

Developer gets financing to complete luxury mixed-use project in Paradise Valley

A local development company announced this week it has received the funding to finish construction on a luxury mixed-use project in Paradise Valley.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

1 kid dead, many hospitalized after vehicles crash in Phoenix