Driver arrested for DUI, manslaughter after Phoenix crash kills 1, injures 6 family members
May 14, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: May 15, 2023, 8:53 am
(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — A driver has been charged with manslaughter after the truck he was driving under the influence on Sunday morning in Phoenix struck a family of seven, killing one young boy, authorities said.
Fire personnel responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near 32nd Street and Greenway Road, where one person was extricated from the vehicle.
A truck was driving along 31st Street and neglected to stop at the stop sign at Greenway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
The truck driven by 36-year-old Bartolome Godinez-Perez crashed into a vehicle holding a family as it entered opposing traffic, police said.
Five children and two adults were hospitalized, with conditions ranging from not life-threatening to extremely critical.
One boy died as a result of the crash, authorities said Sunday evening.
The truck driver stayed on scene and police said he showed signs of impairment.
Godinez-Perez is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and extreme DUI.
