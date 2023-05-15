Close
Driver arrested for DUI, manslaughter after Phoenix crash kills 1, injures 6 family members

May 14, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: May 15, 2023, 8:53 am

PHOENIX — A driver has been charged with manslaughter after the truck he was driving under the influence on Sunday morning in Phoenix struck a family of seven, killing one young boy, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near 32nd Street and Greenway Road, where one person was extricated from the vehicle.

A truck was driving along 31st Street and neglected to stop at the stop sign at Greenway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The truck driven by 36-year-old Bartolome Godinez-Perez crashed into a vehicle holding a family as it entered opposing traffic, police said.

Five children and two adults were hospitalized, with conditions ranging from not life-threatening to extremely critical.

One boy died as a result of the crash, authorities said Sunday evening.

The truck driver stayed on scene and police said he showed signs of impairment.

Godinez-Perez is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and extreme DUI.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

