Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Mesa

May 14, 2023, 10:49 AM

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a 73-year-old man last seen in Mesa several days ago.

Marvin Raisch stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday near Greenfield Road and Main Street.

Raisch was seen leaving his home in a white 2008 Ford Explorer with Arizona license plate CKM4721.

A description of his clothing is unknown.

Raisch has high blood pressure, gets lost easily and has been showing early signs of dementia, Mesa police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 480-644-2211.

