Silver Alert canceled after Mesa man found in New Mexico

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday morning after a 73-year-old Mesa man was found in New Mexico.

The alert for Marvin Raisch was issued Saturday evening after he hadn’t been seen or heard from in several days, the Mesa Police Department said in an email.

Raisch was found by Las Cruces police.

