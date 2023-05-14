Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Mesa man found in New Mexico

May 14, 2023, 10:49 AM | Updated: May 15, 2023, 6:37 am

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday morning after a 73-year-old Mesa man was found in New Mexico.

The alert for Marvin Raisch was issued Saturday evening after he hadn’t been seen or heard from in several days, the Mesa Police Department said in an email.

Raisch was found by Las Cruces police.

Silver Alert canceled after Mesa man found in New Mexico