Johnny Joey Jones, Marine Corps bomb tech and Fox Nation host, to publish ‘Unbroken Bonds’ book

May 12, 2023, 1:36 PM

This book cover image released by Fox News Books shows “Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Modern Warriors Book of Heroism, Patriotism and Friendship” by Johnny Joey Jones. (Fox News Books via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Fox News Books via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Combat veteran and Fox Nation host Johnny Joey Jones has a book coming out in June about serving with the Marines Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan and the friendships he formed.

Fox News Books, Fox News Media’s publishing imprint, announced Sunday that Jones’ “Unbroken Bonds of Battle,” will come out June 27.

Jones, 36, was a bomb technician who served eight years with the Marines before a devastating explosion in Afghanistan in 2010 — he stepped on an IED (improvised explosive device) — cost him both of his legs.

“For years people have asked me to write a book about ‘my story,'” Jones said in a statement released Sunday by Fox Books. “However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who’ve become a part of my life. Each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own.”

“Unbroken Bonds” is part of Fox Books’ “Modern Warriors” series, which also includes Pete Hegseth’s ““Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes.”

