Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

May 14, 2023, 6:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shooting sparked by a dispute inside a business left one person dead and four wounded in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were called to the shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release.

Two men and two women were found wounded in one location and taken to a hospital, Smiley said. One of the men was in critical condition and the other three were stable, she said.

Another man was found shot a short distance away and was also taken to a hospital, where he died, Smiley said. He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall, 22.

No arrests were immediately reported. Homicide detectives were investigating.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute inside a business that spilled out onto the street, Smiley said. She did not say what type of business it was. An address provided by the coroner’s office matches that of a pizza and pasta restaurant.

United States News

Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington, Ill., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Illinois lawmak...

Associated Press

Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that

CHICAGO (AP) — Holed up at home during the pandemic lockdown three years ago, 13-year-old Shreya Nallamothu was scrolling through social media when she noticed a pattern: Children even younger than her were the stars — dancing, cracking one-liners and being generally adorable. “It seemed innocuous to me at first,” Nallamothu said. But as she […]

7 hours ago

FILE - From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian P...

Associated Press

Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. He’s looking to tighten bonds with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting U.S. president to visit the tiny island state of who recently announced he’s running for reelection, with the […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A booth is ready for a voter, Feb. 24, 2020, at City Hall in Cambridge, Mass., on the first ...

Associated Press

AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Computer engineers and tech-inclined political scientists have warned for years that cheap, powerful artificial intelligence tools would soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that was realistic enough to fool voters and perhaps sway an election. The synthetic images that emerged were deepfakes always seemed a year or two […]

7 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The A...

Associated Press

Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas producers John Kerry says the time is here for the industry to prove it can make the technology happen — at scale, affordably and quickly — to stave off climate disaster. And Kerry says he has “serious questions” whether it can. Kerry’s comments came in an interview with The […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis city council nomination brawl leaves 2 injured; no candidate chosen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates, leaving at least two people injured, a newspaper reported. The scuffle arose during the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party’s endorsing convention for Minneapolis Ward 10, held Saturday at a magnet school in the city, the Star Tribune reported. Video posted on social media showed […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Report: Rescue completed after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders completed a search for victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night. Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, KOAT-TV reported. Emergency crews initially searched for additional victims, but Gabaldon confirmed later […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded