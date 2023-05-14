Close
Report: Rescue efforts underway after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river

May 13, 2023, 9:55 PM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders were searching for potential victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said at least two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, but others may be trapped, KOAT-TV reported.

Traffic was closed in both directions for the bridge in the community about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.

Emergency crews were attempting to determine whether a sinkhole under a sidewalk caused the collapse, KOAT reported.

