Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70

May 13, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family confirmed Saturday.

A traditional funeral was already held following Garcia’s death Thursday, said family members. The cause of death was not made public.

Garcia was a former two-time president of the the National Congress of American Indians, which describes itself as the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native governments. He previously served three terms as governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico. Garcia was currently the tribe’s head councilman.

“His untimely departure is a significant loss for Indian Country, as he was a true culture keeper for his people and a dedicated advocate for Native Nations across the Southwest region,” Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, said in a statement.

“Beyond his role as a leader, Joe Garcia was a mentor, a visionary, and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. He leaves a profound legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation,” Sharp added.

Garcia had been chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, now renamed the All Pueblo Council of Governors, a non-profit leadership group that represents the modern pueblo tribes.

He also had been a vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Santa Fe Indian School, which serves about 700 Native American middle and high school students.

The Santa Fe Indian School noted Garcia’s passing on its website.

“His work in Indian Country will not be forgotten,” wrote Robyn Aguilar, president of the school’s board of trustees. “I am truly thankful to have had a mentor who was courageous in his conviction to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children.”

Garcia held an an electrical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico and worked 25 years for Los Alamos National Laboratory before retiring in 2003, according to the school’s statement.

Garcia is survived by his wife, Oneva, daughters Melissa and MorningStar, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, among other family. His son, Nathan, died in 2020.

United States News

Associated Press

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week. Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday. The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though […]

16 hours ago

Migrants hold documents as they wait for their appointments to be processed by U.S. immigration off...

Associated Press

US-Mexico border sees orderly crossings as new migration rules take effect

The U.S.-Mexico border was relatively calm as the U.S. ended its pandemic-era immigration restrictions and migrants adapted to new asylum rules and legal pathways meant to discourage illegal crossings.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden to graduates of historically Black Howard University: US history hasn’t been a ‘fairy tale’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President leading historically Black university that American history “has not always been a fairy tale” and that “racism has long torn us apart.” But on the nation’s best days, he said “enough of us have the guts and the heart to stand up for the best in us.” As Biden spoke, more […]

16 hours ago

This undated photo released by the Sevierville Police Dept. shows K-9 officer Hank. A gunfight betw...

Associated Press

Tennessee police shootout leaves 1 dead, police dog wounded

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gunfight between police and a man inside a home in east Tennessee left him dead and wounded a K-9 police dog named Hank, who is recovering from surgery, authorities said Saturday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not say if police gunfire killed the man, 63-year-old David Wright, who was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged in 1 of 4 Nebraska killings pleads not guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of one of four people who were killed in a small northeast Nebraska town last year. Carrie Jones, 44, of Laurel entered written not guilty pleas this week to first-degree murder, being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence, according […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

One killed as tornado hits south Texas near the Gulf coast

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — At least one person was killed when a tornado struck an unincorporated community on the Gulf coast near the southern tip of Texas, damaging dozens of homes and knocking down power lines early Saturday, authorities said. Roberto Flores, 42, died when the EF1 tornado struck the community of Laguna Heights, […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70