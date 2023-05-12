Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

West Virginia officer will not face charges for striking, killing 13-year-old with cruiser off-duty

May 12, 2023, 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLESTON W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty deputy sheriff in West Virginia who struck and killed a 13-year-old girl with his police cruiser last year will not face criminal charges in her death, according to the county prosecutor investigating the case.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia determined the “tragic loss” of 13-year-old Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson in December 2022 was a “direct result” of her own erratic behavior while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to a Thursday letter clearing former Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Racer of negligence in her death.

That “severely affected her judgement and ability to make rational decisions, and subsequently led to her running in front of the car,” he wrote.

But the family’s lawyer Tyler Haslam said they still have questions that need answering, particularly how fast Racer was driving off-duty in a marked police car when Hudson died.

A state police accident reconstruction expert could not precisely determine how fast the cruiser was moving when it struck Hudson because its “black box” — which usually records that information — did not activate, according to Sorsaia.

In a statement released through Haslam, the 13-year-old’s loved ones said the were not surprised by the prosecutor’s decision.

“Racer’s actions precipitated the vehicular death of a juvenile pedestrian and left a family heartbroken,” they said. “Despite our disappointment about the special prosecutor’s decision, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice.”

The family said they “look forward to reviewing the State’s full investigation once it is released in order to compare it to our own.”

Hudson was killed on December 30, 2022 just after 10:30 p.m. in the state’s second largest city of Huntington — populated by just under 50,000 — where she was hanging out at an intersection with a group of teenagers.

Racer, who was placed on administrative leave after Hudson’s death and later resigned, was driving his cruiser off-duty to his girlfriend’s home because he wanted to have it in the morning when he was scheduled to start his shift, the prosecutor said.

Racer drove through the green light at the intersection when Hudson and another teen ran into the roadway, Sorsaia said. He tried stop to avoid the girls, but was unable to avoid hitting Hudson. He stayed on the scene and immediately called 911, according to the prosecutor.

A subsequent autopsy found the teen was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of her death, according to Sorsaia. Law enforcement officials said Hudson was intoxicated by beer and synthetic marijuana — drugs commonly known as K2 or spice — that she had smoked with a group of other teens and was “significantly impaired” when she and another teen ran into the street without warning.

A video taken off Hudson’s phone by state police after her death showed the kids running around in the street by the intersection even before Racer drove by.

“It is commonly known in law enforcement circles that when a young person smokes marijuana laced with K2, it can severely impact their behavior, impair their judgement and their physical actions,” Sorsaia wrote.

Two sobriety tests — including a preliminary breath test resulting in a .000 blood alcohol level — found that there was “no sign of impairment” in Racer’s case. The letter did not say when the sobriety tests were conducted.

The prosecutor found no cause for Racer to be charged under the state’s negligent homicide statute, which requires evidence of driving with “willful wanton disregard of the safety of others,” he said.

Even if he was speeding, that wouldn’t justify a negligent homicide charge, Sorsaia said.

“There must be a conscious decision made where one would know they are putting other lives at risk,” he wrote.

Estimates by state police reconstruction teams analyzing skid marks and other factors placed Racer’s speed between 47 and 55 miles per hour — at least 10 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Sorsaia said a later law enforcement survey using speed radar and conducted over the course of an hour at the intersection found the median speed of 63 vehicles to be 49 miles per hour.

Haslam, the attorney representing Hudson’s family, said his firm is conduction their own investigation and analyzing law enforcement’s findings.

“Quite frankly, I don’t care what the average speed is through that intersection. There’s a posted speed limit,” he told The Associated Press Friday. “We expect all citizens, but particularly those in marked patrol vehicles, to go the speed limit, absent some emergency. Very clearly from the report that came out yesterday, there was no emergency.”

A negligent homicide charge could have come with a penalty of a year of incarceration, a $100 to $1,000 fine, or both. Racer would also have had his driver’s license revoked.

United States News

Associated Press

Wisconsin middle-schooler killed by swerving pickup while waiting to board school bus

EXCELSIOR, Wis. (AP) — A middle-school student waiting to board a school bus in Wisconsin was struck and killed Friday by a pickup truck that failed to slow down in time, authorities said. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said the student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg was fatally injured about 7:20 a.m. along Highway […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Historically Black medical schools urge more spending in hearing with Bernie Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — To train more Black doctors, the federal government needs to bolster funding and make more training slots available for historically Black medical schools, leaders of those universities told U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday. “Our HBCU medical schools are the backbone of training Black doctors in this country.” Dr. Hugh Mighty, Howard […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Government of Alberta Fire Service, a wildfire burns a section...

Associated Press

Early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest and worsen wildfires already burning in western Canada, a historically temperate region that has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years. “We’re looking at record-breaking temperatures,” […]

13 hours ago

A woman holds up her wristband to show U.S. Border Patrol agents she and her daughter have been wai...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Crowds of migrants wait at the border as Title 42 gives way to new rules

At points all along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, crowds of migrants clutching sacks of belongings or holding the hands of children waited to apply for asylum as new immigration rules took effect. And more people kept arriving. A 3-year-old asylum restriction known as Title 42 ended, replaced by new regulations imposed by the Biden […]

13 hours ago

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Idaho jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing her kids, romantic rival

The verdict marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.

13 hours ago

FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 2...

Associated Press

Virginia joins list of GOP states leaving bipartisan effort to combat voter fraud amid conspiracies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Election officials in Virginia have announced plans to withdraw the state from a bipartisan effort designed to ensure accurate voter lists and combat fraud — but that also has been caught up in conspiracy theories spread since the 2020 presidential election. When Virginia formally withdraws later this year, it will become […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

West Virginia officer will not face charges for striking, killing 13-year-old with cruiser off-duty