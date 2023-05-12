Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kentucky is latest battleground for secretaries of state facing election falsehoods during primaries

May 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams speaks to the moderator before an interview in Lexington,...

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams speaks to the moderator before an interview in Lexington, Ky., Monday, May 8, 2023. Adams still doesn't have a clear path for reelection despite winning bipartisan praise during his first term in office and expanding voter access during the COVID-19 pandemic. He now must persuade Republican primary voters who have been bombarded for years with false claims about rigged elections. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s secretary of state has won bipartisan praise during his first term in office for expanding voter access during the COVID-19 pandemic and overseeing elections that have been free of widespread problems.

That record still hasn’t paved a clear path to reelection for Republican Michael Adams. He now must persuade primary voters who have been bombarded for years with rigged elections.

He faces one challenger in Tuesday’s GOP primary who has promoted debunked election claims and another who favors pulling Kentucky out of a multistate effort designed to detect voter fraud, an effort being pushed by conspiracy theorists in conservative states.

The battle for Kentucky’s top elections post follows similar campaigns during last year’s midterm elections, when candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election won GOP primaries in numerous states. each of those candidates lost in the closely contested swing states that typically decide presidential elections.

Adams, a lawyer, soundly defeated Steve Knipper in the primary four years ago. Knipper, who has questioned the result of the 2020 presidential election, is back for another run along with another Republican, Allen Maricle, a former state representative and television station executive. The winner will face Democrat Buddy Wheatley, a former state representative who recently lost reelection. He is unopposed in his primary.

Adams earned praise from both parties for false allegations after the 2020 presidential race.

“This job has gotten a lot more high-profile than it used to be,” Adams said. “And I think the big question in this election is, which direction are we going to go in?”

Adams, 47, has had harsh words for election skeptics, calling them “cranks and kooks” who shouldn’t be in charge of Kentucky’s election process.

State and local election officials continue to grapple with the fallout from former President Donald Trump’s harassment and death threats against election officials and their staff.

rejected his claims.

Knipper, 52, won the GOP nomination for secretary of state in 2015 before losing to Democratic incumbent Alison Grimes in the general election. The former city council member from a small town across the Ohio River from Cincinnati was a staffer under former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, but was fired by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Knipper and a former colleague of his in the lieutenant governor’s office who also was swept out by Bevin, Adrienne Southworth, have been touring the state together alleging — without evidence — election fraud in the 2019 governor’s race won by Democrat Andy Beshear and in the 2020 presidential election.

Knipper said he has raised more money and enjoyed more support from the public than during his previous two races, and is running television ads for the first time.

“I’ve had enthusiasm, but I have never had this much enthusiasm behind me,” he said.

Maricle has campaigned on his experience in the Kentucky Legislature, saying he is the only candidate who has a voting record on election legislation. That includes support for a bill in the 1990s that allowed voters who were in line at the time of poll closings to remain in line and finish voting.

Maricle, 60, is critical of Knipper’s election skepticism, saying Knipper has provided no evidence.

“He’s said these elections have been stolen through the machines — prove it,” Maricle said.

But Maricle also has campaigned on moving the state out of a multistate system intended to combat voter fraud. He said he is taking a cue from other Republican secretaries of state critical of it and said it is not doing a good enough job helping states clear their voter rolls.

“It’s flawed,” he said. “You have nine Republican states in the last 90 days do away with that system.”

Knipper has also sought to capitalize on the issue, which has divided Republican state election officials. In a March release, he urged supporters to call on Adams to withdraw Kentucky from the bipartisan effort, which has found itself in the crosshairs of conspiracy theories fueled by Trump’s false claims.

In the release, Knipper repeated claims that the Electronic Registration Information Center, a voluntary system known as ERIC, was funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist who has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. While ERIC received initial funding from the nonpartisan Pew Charitable Trusts, that money was separate from the money provided to Pew by a Soros-affiliated organization that went to an unrelated effort, according to ERIC’s executive director, Shane Hamlin.

Knipper’s stance on the ERIC system won him the vote of Dae Combs, a 63-year-old Louisville resident who visited an early voting location on Thursday.

“I’m just concerned that it would be easily manipulated,” Combs said. “I’m not saying that’s what happened, but I just think there needs to be more investigation into it.”

Combs said she doesn’t question the results of the 2020 election despite her support of Knipper.

Biden “is our president and we kind of go with the system. This is our system, it’s the best system in the world, but I do think there is room to look at things and not just take things at face value.”

Louisiana has left a group of states using the ERIC system after a series of online posts early last year questioning its funding and purpose. Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia subsequently provided notice that they, too, would leave. Texas has said it’s working on an alternative effort and is unlikely to stay. Kentucky is among six Republican-led states that have so far remained.

Judy Davenport, who was voting in Louisville on her 62nd birthday, said her vote for Adams was influenced by Knipper’s election skepticsm.

“I’m not an election denier,” she said.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

___

Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

FILE - More than 200 people gather on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol on Jan. 31, 2023, to pro...

Associated Press

Order temporarily blocks appointed judges in mostly Black city and county in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge Friday temporarily blocked the appointment of four state court judges in the majority-Black county that is home to Mississippi’s capital city — appointments that drew protests from local residents who said white state officials were stomping on civil rights. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate issued the temporary restraining […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Laredo, Texas, Mayor Victor Treviño and El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser; Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. […]

15 hours ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference with former Kansas Teacher of the Year winn...

Associated Press

Kansas governor vetoes measures to aid anti-abortion centers, limit health officials’ power

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor on Friday vetoed Republican legislation that would have provided a financial boost to anti-abortion pregnancy centers and prevented officials fighting outbreaks of contagious diseases from prohibiting public gatherings or ordering infected people to isolate themselves. The two measures were part of a wave of conservative policies passeb by […]

15 hours ago

The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board Rick Johnson, left, walks with his attorney...

Associated Press

Lobbyist pleads guilty to conspiracy in scheme to bribe Michigan marijuana board chair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A fourth person pleaded guilty Friday in an investigation of bribery at the now-defunct Michigan marijuana licensing board. A lobbyist, Brian Pierce, said he conspired to give $42,000 and other benefits to Rick Johnson to help clients with marijuana license applications before the board was disbanded in 2019. Johnson pleaded […]

15 hours ago

Law enforcement members comfort each other after St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising's body was ...

Associated Press

Hundreds of police among mourners for slain Wisconsin deputy sheriff

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states joined other mourners in paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop. The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising was held in the gymnasium […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A U.S. jud...

Associated Press

What to know about judge’s ruling on age limit for young gun buyers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A U.S. judge’s ruling striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms. The ruling issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Virginia […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Kentucky is latest battleground for secretaries of state facing election falsehoods during primaries