Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape

May 12, 2023, 11:08 AM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.

Prosecutors have charged Ben Smyth, a Canadian diver in his second year at Utah, with sodomy, sexual abuse and rape. In an indictment filed this week, detectives say Smyth went to a woman’s dorm room after confirming she was alone last August. He asked her to play “truth or dare” and then allegedly raped her while she resisted physically, said she “did not want to do that,” shook her head no and told him she was in pain.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the details of Smyth’s arrest but said he was back in the United States. Scott Wilding, Smyth’s attorney, declined to comment on the charges or whether he had returned to surrender voluntarily or caught when his return to the country triggered the warrant.

The indictment, which does not name the woman, also says that when detectives went to serve Smyth with a protective order to keep him away from the woman, a roommate said he had moved out. A private investigator later told detectives that Smyth had returned to Canada upon learning he was under investigation for rape.

Court documents say when detectives interviewed Smyth, he initially denied knowing the woman but later acknowledged having sex with her and that she was in pain. Detectives also write that Smyth’s friends described him as bragging “about the number of women he has sex with,” which he compiled into a list to show others.

The University of Utah athletic department said in a statement that Smyth was suspended from the men’s swimming and diving team when the school was made aware of the allegations in February, before the Pac-12 Championships. Smyth did not compete this year but as a freshman took second in platform diving.

“We were made aware of a serious allegation involving a member of our men’s swimming and diving program. Upon being notified by the University’s Office of Equal Opportunity of a pending investigation, Ben Smyth was immediately suspended,” the department said.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said earlier this week after a warrant for Smyth’s arrest was issued that his office was pursuing any means to return him to Utah. His office said did not say whether Smyth was in the state.

They declined to say whether he was in custody.

The diver’s arrest is at least the second time Pac-12 swimming and diving has confronted rape allegations in recent years. In 2016, Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner was found guilty of raping a woman after two graduate students caught him on top of an unconscious woman behind a dumpster on campus.

United States News

The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board Rick Johnson, left, walks with his attorney...

Associated Press

Lobbyist pleads guilty to conspiracy in scheme to bribe Michigan marijuana board chair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A fourth person pleaded guilty Friday in an investigation of bribery at the now-defunct Michigan marijuana licensing board. A lobbyist, Brian Pierce, said he conspired to give $42,000 and other benefits to Rick Johnson to help clients with marijuana license applications before the board was disbanded in 2019. Johnson pleaded […]

14 hours ago

Law enforcement members comfort each other after St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising's body was ...

Associated Press

Hundreds of police among mourners for slain Wisconsin deputy sheriff

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states joined other mourners in paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop. The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising was held in the gymnasium […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A U.S. jud...

Associated Press

What to know about judge’s ruling on age limit for young gun buyers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A U.S. judge’s ruling striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms. The ruling issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Virginia […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Boston man charged with providing Chinese officials information on pro-democracy activists

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man worked with Chinese government officials over roughly a four-year period to keep tabs on Chinese activists and dissidents in the area who were calling for pro-democracy reforms in the communist nation, federal prosecutors said Friday. Litang Liang, 63, a U.S. citizen who lives in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood, was charged […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin middle-schooler killed by swerving pickup while waiting to board school bus

EXCELSIOR, Wis. (AP) — A middle-school student waiting to board a school bus in Wisconsin was struck and killed Friday by a pickup truck that failed to slow down in time, authorities said. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said the student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg was fatally injured about 7:20 a.m. along Highway […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Historically Black medical schools urge more spending in hearing with Bernie Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — To train more Black doctors, the federal government needs to bolster funding and make more training slots available for historically Black medical schools, leaders of those universities told U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday. “Our HBCU medical schools are the backbone of training Black doctors in this country.” Dr. Hugh Mighty, Howard […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape