Feeling the heat: Phoenix could reach 100 degrees again this weekend

May 12, 2023, 11:00 AM

PHOENIX — Two weeks after Phoenix saw its first 100-degree day of 2023, forecasters say triple-digit heat could rear its sweaty head again this weekend.

“As of right now, it looks like our best chance of reaching 100 degrees is going to be Sunday here in Phoenix; currently we see a 53% chance of reaching 100,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

“There is a chance on Saturday, as well. We do have a [forecast] high of 99 currently, but those chances are running around 40%, so the chance is there but it looks like Sunday is the more likely day.”

Worley said the average high for this time of year is 93-95 degrees.

Phoenix’s only 100-degree day so far this year was April 30. The first day in the 90s was April 10.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s into next week. There’s also a 10%-20% chance for rain in the Valley for Sunday through Wednesday or Thursday, Worley said.

“There is a slight chance we might get a storm, but the main impacts for us, if we do get see any of the weather, will probably be some gusty winds and maybe some frequent lightning,” he said.

Thunderstorms are more likely in northern and southeastern Arizona next week than in the Valley, Worley said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

