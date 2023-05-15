Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

Free privacy tool to see what data your car collects about you

May 15, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

New cars are computers on wheels. The average vehicle nowadays has over 1,400 microchips in it. Because your car is connected, it can also collect a lot of data about you.

Your car is like your phone, computer or tablet now — always listening. Here’s how to stop Big Tech from listening in.

There’s also stalkerware to worry about. Take steps to spot and block these dangerous spy apps.

What is your vehicle collecting? A new online tool shows all the info your car has on you.

Try my free tech news email, trusted by over 400,000 people like you.

What do they want to know?

The Vehicle Privacy Report is made by a company called Privacy4Cars. The company deletes synched personal data from used cars before they’re resold. This is how carmakers comply with privacy laws.

There’s a way you can tap into their work. All you have to do is enter your car’s VIN, and the tool spits out all the privacy policies about the company that built your vehicle.

Here’s what you may find when you plug in your VIN:

  • Details like your name, address, email address and driver’s license number.
  • Location data that shows where you are and where you went.
  • Biometrics collected by your car’s microphone and camera.
  • Voice recordings collected by your car’s voice assistant.
  • Data synced from your connected devices, like call records, text messages or contacts.

The tool also lists who your information is shared with — think insurance companies, the government and data brokers.

If you use GPS, ask for directions or make calls via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, your car probably has much more dirt on you.

No shame: Carmakers are charging subscriptions for a lifesaving feature

The full rundown

One of my team members drives a Kia. Vehicle Privacy Report returned a complete rundown of the car. Kia uses the information it collects to predict your “preferences, characteristics, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, or similar behavioral information.”

The Korean carmaker also shares and sells that info to its parent companies, subsidiaries and sister companies, and service providers (analytics partners, advertising agencies, and social networks).

They’ll also share your information at the government’s request. You can delete all that data from your car.

Want to delete tracking data from your car?

Privacy4Cars has a free iOS and Android app that deletes your personal information from vehicles you drive or are connected to. This includes your phone book, call logs, text messages, navigation history, home address, garage door codes, passwords, biometrics, and vehicle credentials.

The app includes visual step-by-step instructions and makes it easy for you to remove personal information. Use Privacy4Cars after every rental and rideshare before selling, turning in, or trading your vehicle.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: TikTok car theft mess, AI-powered Microsoft Office & Google Maps gas savings

Plus, is your auto data for sale? Check out a free tool to see what info your car shares about you. A dad needs a way to monitor his kid’s iPad use — I give my advice. A crazy dating site based on “hotness,” how to stand out in video calls and protect your privacy before selling your old phone.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Kim Komando

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

You’re making a big mistake if you haven’t checked what’s on your wireless network

Think twice before you log on to public Wi-Fi. It’s temping, but you never know who else is parked on the network.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photos)...

Kim Komando

Here are scary signs that someone hacked your Amazon account

Have you ever received a package that wasn’t intended for you? While delivery errors happen, they could signify something more sinister.

7 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

How to change annoying Amazon, Echo settings to make life easier

If you have one (or more) Echo devices, let’s make them as helpful as possible -- change these settings to stop the biggest annoyances.

8 days ago

(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...

Kim Komando

Protect yourself from hackers taking control of your car

With the proper electronics and software techniques, a determined hacker can intercept or block your key fob signal, infiltrate your car’s software, and even remotely control your vehicle.

13 days ago

Google Bard generative AI language model (chatbot) icon on browser tab, Lafayette, California, Marc...

Kim Komando

Google’s Dark Side: 5 search terms to avoid at all cost

Ever Google search for promo codes? You’ll waste 15 minutes putting in codes that don’t work or you’ll end up on a malware-infected site.

15 days ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Kim Komando

Tech tricks for clear calls, saving money and more privacy

When you’re the tech-savvy friend, people ask for help. I’ve always got your back with new tricks, tips and secrets to master your devices.

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Free privacy tool to see what data your car collects about you