Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mountain lion that swatted 11-year-old girl’s cheek killed in Colorado

May 12, 2023, 8:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BUENA VISTA, Colo. (AP) — In Colorado’s mountains, an 11-year-old girl went to check on the family’s chickens in their wooden hen house Wednesday only to find a mountain lion that swatted at her face, leaving a small puncture wound on her cheek, according to wildlife officials.

The girl was treated and released from the hospital, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers arrived on scene to find the predator still in the wire mesh coop — where they killed it.

This marks the 25th time a mountain lion attacked and injured a human in Colorado since 1990. Three other attacks over the same period resulted in human deaths.

In March, a mountain lion clawed a man in the head while he soaked in a hot tub with his wife at a rental home. He escaped with superficial injuries. Officials believe these don’t represent a pattern, merely unfortunate coincidences.

The latest attack appeared to be defensive, according to officials. The roughly 30-pound (13.6-kilogram) female mountain lion didn’t appear to be stalking the young girl because it didn’t mount a pursuit.

“This was a small mountain lion probably just looking for an easy meal in the chicken coop,” said Sean Shepherd, Area Wildlife Manager, in a statement. “The victim likely surprised the lion. It probably felt threatened and it swatted at her as she entered.”

While attacks are rare, Shepherd continued, they can’t take any chances after an attack. The body was sent to a lab to ensure it wasn’t diseased with rabies, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or another infection.

The wildlife agency encourages residents to limit hiding places for mountain lions around homes, install outdoor lighting, and keep pets and children inside at dusk.

United States News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell chat prior ...

Associated Press

More red ink: Congressional budget agency projects bigger deficits as debt talks continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday . Revenue collections through April were lower than the agency expected, resulting in a projected budget deficit of $1.5 trillion for 2023, the office’s […]

9 hours ago

File - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022. A former corr...

Associated Press

Ex-correctional officer charged with sexually abusing 3 inmates in California federal prison cells

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former correctional officer at a federal women’s prison in California where inmates say they were subjected to rampant sexual abuse has been arrested and accused of abusing three inmates in his care, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Wayne Smith, who worked at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, was arrested […]

9 hours ago

FILE - USAID Administrator Samantha Power is interviewed by the Associated Press, Thursday, Aug. 4,...

Associated Press

USAID chief optimistic on Serbia-Kosovo talks, pledges support

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United States’ top international development official on Friday said Washington is focusing on the urgency of normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia in EU-brokered talks between the two former war foes. USAID Administrator Samantha Power has been in Kosovo for the past two days, following a three-day visit to Serbia. […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. An ex-prosecuto...

Associated Press

GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan’s yearslong investigation of former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door meeting Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting. Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, exited the meeting and said Mark Pomerantz, the former […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Kentucky as Republicans choose a nominee for governor

Kentucky Republicans will choose a nominee Tuesday to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the most watched elections of the year. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles are among the 12 Republicans in the race. Cameron is the best-known Republican and […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Pennsylvania as a special election decides statehouse control

Voters in suburban Philadelphia are set to decide party control of Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Tuesday with their pick to replace a Democrat who resigned. Also on the ballot in Pennsylvania are primary elections for state Supreme Court and Philadelphia mayor, with the winner of the Democratic primary all but sure to become […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Mountain lion that swatted 11-year-old girl’s cheek killed in Colorado