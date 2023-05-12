Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

USAID chief optimistic on Serbia-Kosovo talks, pledges support

May 12, 2023, 8:45 AM

FILE - USAID Administrator Samantha Power is interviewed by the Associated Press, Thursday, Aug. 4,...

FILE - USAID Administrator Samantha Power is interviewed by the Associated Press, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at USAID Headquarters in Washington. The United States’ top international development official has said Washington paid special attention to the urgency of moving forward in the European Union-facilitated talks on normalization steps between Kosovo and Serbia, the two former war foes. USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited Kosovo in the last two days after three days earlier to Serbia, saying her country’s focus now was on “the importance of implementation of the agreements that will produce a normalization that will be incredibly important for Kosovo and for Serbia.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United States’ top international development official on Friday said Washington is focusing on the urgency of normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia in EU-brokered talks between the two former war foes.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has been in Kosovo for the past two days, following a three-day visit to Serbia.

As the most senior representative of U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Kosovo recently, she said her country’s focus now was on “the importance of implementation of the agreements that will produce a normalization that will be incredibly important for Kosovo and for Serbia.”

Over the two days of her trip, Power visited a local farm and food processing facility. She met with young entrepreneurs at a hub for innovation and also spoke to young peacemakers bridging divides between Kosovo and Serbia.

“Normalization is going to be really, really good for business,” she said at a news conference. “The good that normalization will do for the young people of this country cannot be overstated.”

In February, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met and gave tacit approval to the EU’s 11-point plan. During a March summit in North Macedonia, the two leaders tentatively agreed on implementation.

“We are hopeful that the parties will come to the next stage of EU-mediated discussions with very specific proposals,” said Power.

Washington and Brussels have stepped up efforts to help solve the dispute, fearing further instability in Europe as the war rages in Ukraine.

Both Serbia and Kosovo have been told they must normalize relations to advance in their intentions to join the EU. The two sides have tentatively agreed to back an EU plan on how to proceed, but tensions continue to simmer.

Power acknowledged the political choices ahead for both countries were very difficult.

“That’s why they lie ahead. If they were easy, they would have been choices made a long time ago,” she said.

Power spoke on two contesting issues, first urging Kosovo to proceed on the establishment of an association of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo, which would coordinate work on education, health care, land planning and economic development at the local level.

A 2013 agreement on that plan was later declared unconstitutional by Kosovo’s Constitutional Court, which ruled that it wasn’t inclusive of other ethnicities and could entail the use of executive powers.

Power also urged Kosovo Serbs to return to their jobs in local government institutions in the north of the country, where most of the ethnic Serb minority is located. They boycotted those posts in November and a snap election vote last month in protest at the establishment of the association.

The conflict in Kosovo erupted in 1998 when separatist ethnic Albanians rebelled against Serbia’s rule, and Serbia responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died. NATO’s military intervention in 1999 eventually forced Serbia to pull out of the territory.

Washington and most European Union countries have recognized Kosovo as an independent state but Serbia, along with Russia and China, has not.

___

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

___

Follow Llazar Semini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsemini

United States News

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. An ex-prosecuto...

Associated Press

GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan’s yearslong investigation of former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door meeting Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting. Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, exited the meeting and said Mark Pomerantz, the former […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Kentucky as Republicans choose a nominee for governor

Kentucky Republicans will choose a nominee Tuesday to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the most watched elections of the year. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles are among the 12 Republicans in the race. Cameron is the best-known Republican and […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Pennsylvania as a special election decides statehouse control

Voters in suburban Philadelphia are set to decide party control of Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Tuesday with their pick to replace a Democrat who resigned. Also on the ballot in Pennsylvania are primary elections for state Supreme Court and Philadelphia mayor, with the winner of the Democratic primary all but sure to become […]

9 hours ago

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, departs after a closed door briefing about the leake...

Associated Press

Number 2 US diplomat to retire after decades in government service

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s number two diplomat is retiring after decades of U.S. government service. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will step down from the post this summer, having been involved in some of the most consequential, and controversial, foreign policy decisions during Democratic administrations since Bill Clinton was president. Sherman, 73, […]

9 hours ago

File - Philip Jefferson speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confi...

Associated Press

Biden taps Philip Jefferson to be Fed’s vice chair, Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Philip Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board, the White House announced Friday. Biden has also chosen Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to join the Fed’s board. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become […]

9 hours ago

(AP Photo/Christian Chavez)...

Associated Press

Migrants face new border reality as Title 42 pandemic restrictions expire

Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times were lifted early Friday in a shift that threatened to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

USAID chief optimistic on Serbia-Kosovo talks, pledges support