Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation

May 12, 2023, 8:44 AM

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. An ex-prosecuto...

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan's yearslong investigation into former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, May 11, 2023, in a closed-door meeting, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., exited the meeting and said Pomerantz, the former prosecutor, repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment that protects people from providing self-incriminating testimony. (AP Photo/David Karp, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Karp, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan’s yearslong investigation of former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door meeting Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting.

Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, exited the meeting and said Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor, repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment that protects people from providing self-incriminating testimony.

Pomerantz, who left Trump’s historic indictment.

Bragg had sued to halt Jordan’s subpoena of Pomerantz, but last month agreed to Pomerantz’s testify after a delay and a condition that lawyers from the prosecutor’s office be present. The committee has said it would have allowed the district attorney’s lawyers even without the agreement.

Republicans have defended Trump as he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 White House campaign. GOP lawmakers have decried Bragg’s investigation as a “political persecution.”

Judiciary Committee lawmakers said little as they entered the room where Pomerantz testified.

When Rep. Issa was asked by reporters what he would ask Pomerantz, he said, “Everything.”

Pomerantz is allowed to refuse to answer certain questions that touch on legal privilege and ethical obligations, but Jordan can also rule on those assertions on a case-by-case basis.

Pomerantz recently wrote a book about his work pursuing Trump and discussed the investigation in interviews on “60 Minutes” and other shows.

United States News

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Kentucky as Republicans choose a nominee for governor

Kentucky Republicans will choose a nominee Tuesday to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the most watched elections of the year. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles are among the 12 Republicans in the race. Cameron is the best-known Republican and […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Pennsylvania as a special election decides statehouse control

Voters in suburban Philadelphia are set to decide party control of Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Tuesday with their pick to replace a Democrat who resigned. Also on the ballot in Pennsylvania are primary elections for state Supreme Court and Philadelphia mayor, with the winner of the Democratic primary all but sure to become […]

9 hours ago

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, departs after a closed door briefing about the leake...

Associated Press

Number 2 US diplomat to retire after decades in government service

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s number two diplomat is retiring after decades of U.S. government service. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will step down from the post this summer, having been involved in some of the most consequential, and controversial, foreign policy decisions during Democratic administrations since Bill Clinton was president. Sherman, 73, […]

9 hours ago

File - Philip Jefferson speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confi...

Associated Press

Biden taps Philip Jefferson to be Fed’s vice chair, Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Philip Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board, the White House announced Friday. Biden has also chosen Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to join the Fed’s board. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become […]

9 hours ago

(AP Photo/Christian Chavez)...

Associated Press

Migrants face new border reality as Title 42 pandemic restrictions expire

Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times were lifted early Friday in a shift that threatened to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Reports: NBC Universal executive will take over as the new CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk said he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called, and multiple media reports identify her as Linda Yaccarino, an executive with NBCUniversal. Musk did not name Yaccarino, but on Friday NBCUniversal said that she would be stepping down from the company as chairwoman for global advertising […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation