Florida man pleads guilty to threatening poll workers

May 11, 2023, 4:33 PM

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man faces up to five years in federal prison for threatening election workers during the August 2022 primary.

Joshua David Lubitz, 38, of Sunrise, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami federal court to threatening election workers, according to court documents. His sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

According to court documents, Lubitz was at a Sunrise Senior Center polling station last August when he was heard counting election workers and saying, “Should I kill them one by one, or should I blow the place up?” Lubitz was also heard saying, “My dad would love this; it would be easy,” as well as, “This would be nice and sweet.”

As Lubitz drove away from the polling site, he extended his arm toward two poll workers and made a threatening gesture toward them with his hand, prosecutors said.

Sunrise is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Miami.

