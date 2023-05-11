Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Secure messaging arrives on Twitter – sort of. ‘Don’t trust it yet,’ Musk warns

May 11, 2023, 3:36 PM

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter l...

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter launched encrypted messaging Wednesday, May 10, 2023, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely. But its new service is much more of a baby step than a giant leap forward. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter launched encrypted messaging Wednesday, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely. But its new service is much more of a baby step than a giant leap forward.

For starters, it lacks basic protections that security experts consider essential for shielding messages from hackers and other prying eyes. Senders and receivers must also be subscribed to Twitter’s Blue service for $11 a month ($8 for desktop-only) or otherwise affiliated with an organization “verified” by Twitter for $1,000 a month plus $50 per user.

The company’s official message announcing the rollout promised additional features soon. But CEO Elon Musk offered his own caution via a tweet: “ Try it, but don’t trust it yet.

WHAT IS ENCRYPTED MESSAGING AGAIN?

Ordinary messages sent across the internet, whether by email, direct message, Twitter or other means — are generally vulnerable to interception that could allow other people or organizations to read them. That includes the companies offering the message services. Those companies can also be required to produce user messages in response to a legal subpoena or court order.

Encryption technology offers protection against spies and nosy online neighbors by encoding messages so that only the sender and the recipient can decipher them.

SO HOW DOES TWITTER’S NEW ENCRYPTION STACK UP?

Not super well. The gold standard in secure messaging is set by services such as Signal and ProtonMail, which use strong “end-to-end” encryption to shield messages so that no one else — not even the companies themselves — can read them.

Twitter’s service doesn’t currently do that. For the moment, its encrypted messages are vulnerable to a so-called “man-in-the-middle” attack that allows an attacker to insinuate themselves into an encrypted conversation to listen in and even modify messages as they’re sent. Twitter itself, in fact, has the ability to do this.

“The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday. But Twitter isn’t there yet.

Twitter also doesn’t offer any way to report encrypted messages for harassment or abuse, although it will be possible to block individual senders.

ARE THERE OTHER DRAWBACKS?

Yes. For instance, Twitter’s encrypted messages can only be sent to another individual. Twitter says it will “soon” be expanding encryption to groups. Encrypted messages are also limited to text and links; photos, video and other attachments aren’t supported yet, the company says.

Twitter encryption also doesn’t provide what’s called “forward secrecy,” which would prevent an attacker who gets hold of a user’s private key from using it to read earlier and subsequent messages.

In its official document, Twitter says forward secrecy techniques aren’t compatible with user expectations that they’ll always be able to obtain their historical messages from the cloud. As a result, the company doesn’t plan to offer forward secrecy at all.

A final issue: Users won’t have any way to make encrypted messages a default setting; they’ll have to deliberately choose encryption each time they start a new conversation.

United States News

FILE - The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2...

Associated Press

House Republicans pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto

House Republicans passed a sweeping bill Thursday to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Christian nonprofit punished for feeding homeless people in California city gets federal backing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has lent its support to a religious nonprofit that was penalized and threatened with criminal prosecution by the Southern California city of Santa Ana for feeding homeless people. A lawsuit by Micah’s Way claims Santa Ana infringed on the nonprofit’s right to religious exercise when […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening poll workers

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man faces up to five years in federal prison for threatening election workers during the August 2022 primary. Joshua David Lubitz, 38, of Sunrise, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami federal court to threatening election workers, according to court documents. His sentencing is scheduled for July 25. According to court […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Facing influx of asylum-seekers, New York City says it has reached its limit on migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — The end of a pandemic-era immigration restriction could send a new wave of asylum-seekers toward New York City — a place that has long prided itself on welcoming the world’s huddled masses. But as migrants gathered at the southern U.S. border, Mayor Eric Adams warned his city would be unable to […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Banning gun sales to young American adults under 21 is unconstitutional, judge rules

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a law banning licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 violates the Second Amendment and is unconstitutional. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne in Richmond, if not overturned, would allow dealers to sell handguns […]

19 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Secure messaging arrives on Twitter – sort of. ‘Don’t trust it yet,’ Musk warns