Trump appealing jury’s sexual abuse verdict and $5 million award

May 11, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump answ...

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump answers questions during his Oct. 19, 2022, deposition for his trial against writer E. Jean Carroll. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a New York jury’s verdict awarding $5 million to a magazine columnist after the jurors concluded Trump had sexually abused her in the 1990s and defamed her last October.

A notice of appeal was filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the first step in a process that will move the civil case brought against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll to a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The notice was signed by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who said after Tuesday’s verdict that he believed there were multiple strong grounds for appeal.

The nine-person jury concluded after less than three hours of deliberations that Carroll had failed to prove it was more likely than not that Trump had raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in early spring 1996. But it did find that she had been sexually abused.

It also said in its verdict that Trump defamed Carroll in a social media statement last October.

Carroll sued Trump in November minutes after a temporary New York state law took effect allowing sexual attack victims to sue their abusers even if the abuse occurred decades earlier.

In the notice of appeal filed in the lower court Thursday where Judge Lewis A. Kaplan presided over the trial, Trump’s lawyers wrote that “notice is hereby given that Defendant Donald J. Trump appeals” to the 2nd Circuit.

Asked for comment, Tacopina said in an email: “Judge Kaplan has been overturned once already in Carroll v. Trump. We are confident it will be twice after this appeal is heard.”

He was referencing Kaplan’s rejection of an attempt to substitute the United States for Trump as the defendant in an earlier defamation lawsuit filed by Carroll for statements Trump made while he was president. The 2nd Circuit later ruled that Trump was an employee of the government for purposes of the lawsuit, but the appeal has not been fully resolved.

A lawyer for Carroll did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The verdict was returned after a two-week trial in which Carroll testified that Trump sexually attacked her in the luxury department store’s dressing room after a lighthearted and flirtatious chance encounter that took them from the store’s entrance to the desolate sixth floor lingerie area, where Trump invited Carroll to help him shop for a gift.

She first publicly disclosed her experience in a 2019 memoir while Trump was still president. She said his public response was so harsh that it spoiled her reputation, cost her a 27-year job with Elle magazine and subjected her to mean social media attacks from his followers.

Trump, who is currently running for president as a Republican, did not attend the trial. He said he didn’t know Carroll, that he never encountered her at the department store, and he has repeatedly hurled insults at her, including at a videotaped deposition in October. Portions of that were played for the jury.

He repeated some of his harsh statements during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

Outside the courthouse on Tuesday, Tacopina said that he and Trump were “very confident on the appellate issues here.”

He said one of the issues to be appealed was the inclusion in the trial of the notorious 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump was captured on a hot mic speaking disparagingly about women and saying that celebrities can grab women sexually without asking because women let them do it.

“There were things that happened in this case that were beyond the pale,” Tacopina said.

Baltimore Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the Shipley Hill neighbor...

Associated Press

Teen shot by Baltimore police officer during foot chase, hospitalized in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer shot a fleeing teenager Thursday, leaving him in critical condition after a foot pursuit during which police repeatedly ordered the teen to drop the gun he was carrying, officials said. Residents of the west Baltimore neighborhood reacted with anger, demanding to know why the shooting was necessary — […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTuber who staged airplane crash will plead guilty to obstructing probe, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The plea agreement signed by Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29, of Lompoc, California, and his […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota man convicted of murder for beheading girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for beheading his girlfriend in front of several witnesses. Alexis Saborit, 44, was found guilty in the slaying of America Thayer, 56, in July 2021. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while they were in a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: 2 climbers missing in Alaska national park believed dead

Two climbers last heard from as they prepared to scale a peak in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve last week are believed dead, the park said Thursday. Leaders of the search efforts "have concluded that survival is outside the window of possibility," citing the rocky terrain, the climbers' limited supplies, temperatures dipping as low […]

15 hours ago

A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Washin...

Associated Press

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday that they will bring stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation's largest transit system. Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter, which could carry a jail term of up […]

15 hours ago

