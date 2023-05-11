PHOENIX — A state agency in 2022 assisted Arizona consumers in obtaining over $10 million in restitution.

The Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions helped more than 5,000 consumers with insurance claim settlements, home warranty payments, surprise medical bill disputes and premium refunds last year.

Insurance claim delays, claim denial, unsatisfactory settlement offers and adjuster handling were the most common complaints handled, according to the department.

“An important part of DIFI’s mission is to work with the regulated-industry to settle consumer disputes,” DIFI Director Barbara Richardson said in a press release.

“DIFI’s consumer assistance team has produced outstanding results over the past year that have contributed significantly to its mission of protecting and educating consumers.”

DIFI offered these tips to ease the claims process:

Know your policy

Inventory your personal property

Use independent adjustors

Get an insurance check-up

Know your health care appeal rights

Keep in touch with your insurer

File your claim as soon as possible

Take notes

Keep records of your time and expenses

Mitigate damages

Ask questions about your claim

Don’t rush into a settlement

