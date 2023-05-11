ARIZONA NEWS
State agency helped Arizona consumers obtain $10M in restitution in 2022
May 11, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — A state agency in 2022 assisted Arizona consumers in obtaining over $10 million in restitution.
The Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions helped more than 5,000 consumers with insurance claim settlements, home warranty payments, surprise medical bill disputes and premium refunds last year.
Insurance claim delays, claim denial, unsatisfactory settlement offers and adjuster handling were the most common complaints handled, according to the department.
“An important part of DIFI’s mission is to work with the regulated-industry to settle consumer disputes,” DIFI Director Barbara Richardson said in a press release.
“DIFI’s consumer assistance team has produced outstanding results over the past year that have contributed significantly to its mission of protecting and educating consumers.”
DIFI offered these tips to ease the claims process:
- Know your policy
- Inventory your personal property
- Use independent adjustors
- Get an insurance check-up
- Know your health care appeal rights
- Keep in touch with your insurer
- File your claim as soon as possible
- Take notes
- Keep records of your time and expenses
- Mitigate damages
- Ask questions about your claim
- Don’t rush into a settlement
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.