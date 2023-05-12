Close
ARIZONA NEWS

3 freeway closures, including one for Broadway Curve work, to slow Valley weekend drivers

May 12, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:14 am

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

BY


PHOENIX — More work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project highlights another busy weekend of closures on Valley freeways.

In Chandler, eastbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction on the Broadway Curve project.

The westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10, westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10, westbound U.S. 60 ramps at Mill Avenue and eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will all be closed.

Further east in Gilbert and Mesa, eastbound/northbound Loop 202 will be closed from Val Vista Drive and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing.

The westbound State Route 24 ramp to Loop 202 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will be closed.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be narrowed to three lanes from Power to Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday for a pavement improvement project.

Finally, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane from Watson Road to State Route 85 in Buckeye from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday for a widening project.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway will be narrowed to one from SR 85 to Watson Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday for the project.

I-10 will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions at Verrado Way from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for the same project.

