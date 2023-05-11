Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Chonkosaurus,’ plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes viral

May 11, 2023, 11:03 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — Footage of a plump snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago waterway has gone viral after the man who filmed the well-fed reptile marveled at its size and nicknamed it “Chonkosaurus.”

Joey Santore was kayaking with a friend along the Chicago River last weekend when they spotted the large snapping turtle sitting atop a large chain draped over what appear to be rotting logs.

He posted a jumpy video of the turtle on Twitter, labeling it the “Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus.”

In the video, Santore can be heard sounding stunned by the size of the turtle, which was displaying folds of flesh extending well beyond its shell.

“Look at this guy. We got a picture of this most beautiful sight. Look at the size of that … thing,” he says, using an expletive. “Look at that beast. Hey, how ya doing guy? You look good. You’re healthy.”

Chris Anchor, the chief wildlife biologist with Forest Preserves of Cook County, said the snapping turtle Santore filmed is quite rare, considering its apparent size. He said it’s also unusual for the reptiles to be seen basking along rivers, but it probably recently emerged from hibernation.

“So my guess is that this animal had crawled out of the river to try and gather as much heat as it could in the sunshine,” Anchor told WMAQ-TV.

While it’s difficult to determine exactly how large the turtle is from the video alone, Anchor called it “a very large individual.” And he noted that snapping turtles are not picky eaters.

“Turtles this big will consume anything they can get their mouth around,” he said, adding that anyone encountering a snapping turtle should not disturb it or try to catch it.

“Enjoy it. Leave it alone,” Anchor said.

___

This story has been edited to correct the name of Anchor’s district: Forest Preserves of Cook County.

United States News

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump answ...

Associated Press

Trump appealing jury’s sexual abuse verdict and $5 million award

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a New York jury’s verdict awarding $5 million to a magazine columnist after the jurors concluded Trump had sexually abused her in the 1990s and defamed her last October. A notice of appeal was filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the first step in a […]

15 hours ago

Baltimore Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the Shipley Hill neighbor...

Associated Press

Teen shot by Baltimore police officer during foot chase, hospitalized in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer shot a fleeing teenager Thursday, leaving him in critical condition after a foot pursuit during which police repeatedly ordered the teen to drop the gun he was carrying, officials said. Residents of the west Baltimore neighborhood reacted with anger, demanding to know why the shooting was necessary — […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTuber who staged airplane crash will plead guilty to obstructing probe, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The plea agreement signed by Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29, of Lompoc, California, and his […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota man convicted of murder for beheading girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for beheading his girlfriend in front of several witnesses. Alexis Saborit, 44, was found guilty in the slaying of America Thayer, 56, in July 2021. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while they were in a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: 2 climbers missing in Alaska national park believed dead

Two climbers last heard from as they prepared to scale a peak in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve last week are believed dead, the park said Thursday. Leaders of the search efforts “have concluded that survival is outside the window of possibility,” citing the rocky terrain, the climbers’ limited supplies, temperatures dipping as low […]

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

‘Chonkosaurus,’ plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes viral