Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge denies bid to hold single trial for all 10 charged in psychiatric patient’s death

May 11, 2023, 10:45 AM

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthous...

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Dinwiddie, Va., March 16, 2023. A judge in Virginia has denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a joint trial for seven sheriff's deputies and three psychiatric hospital employees charged in the death of Irvo Otieno, who was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to the hospital. Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph Teefey Jr. on Wednesday, May 10 granted requests from two Central State Hospital employees to be tried separately from the other defendants. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Seven sheriff’s deputies and three employees of a psychiatric hospital in Virginia cannot all be tried together in the death of a man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted, a judge ruled, while leaving open the possibility of joint trials for some of the defendants.

Dinwiddie Circuit Judge Joseph Teefey Jr. on Wednesday granted requests from two Central State Hospital employees to be tried separately from the other defendants. It remains unclear whether the remaining eight defendants will stand trial together. During a court hearing, the judge did not rule out trying some of them at the same time.

Lawyers for the two hospital employees argued it would be unfair to require their clients to stand trial with some of the other defendants, including sheriff’s deputies who had a more active role in restraining Irvo Otieno, 28. All 10 defendants are charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death March 6.

Rhonda Quagliana, an attorney for hospital security guard Sadarius Williams, argued in court papers that Williams’ participation “was markedly different and does not support a conviction for second-degree murder.”

Teefey granted the request by Williams to be tried separately from the other defendants and granted a similar request from an attorney for hospital employee Darian Blackwell. The Washington Post reported that attorneys for the two men said they would agree to be tried together.

During earlier hearings and in statements, attorneys for several of the defendants have argued that Otieno was combative and that the deputies were trying to restrain him. They have said their clients were positioned near Otieno’s feet during the restraint and did not realize he was having trouble breathing.

Video from the hospital shows various members of the group attempting to restrain Otieno — who was in handcuffs and leg shackles — for about 20 minutes. For most of that time, Otieno was on the floor being held down by a group that at one point appeared to include 10 people.

An autopsy determined Otieno died of asphyxia while he was in handcuffs and metal leg restraints and held to the floor for about 11 minutes.

In a motion seeking to hold a single trial for all 10 defendants, Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill argued that they “acted together” and should be tried together.

The family of Otieno, who was Black, has said he was brutally mistreated while he was experiencing a mental health crisis, both at the hospital and while in law enforcement custody for several days before that.

The family is being represented by Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney who also represented the family of George Floyd and has said Otieno’s treatment has parallels to Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police in 2020.

United States News

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump answ...

Associated Press

Trump appealing jury’s sexual abuse verdict and $5 million award

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a New York jury’s verdict awarding $5 million to a magazine columnist after the jurors concluded Trump had sexually abused her in the 1990s and defamed her last October. A notice of appeal was filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the first step in a […]

15 hours ago

Baltimore Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the Shipley Hill neighbor...

Associated Press

Teen shot by Baltimore police officer during foot chase, hospitalized in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer shot a fleeing teenager Thursday, leaving him in critical condition after a foot pursuit during which police repeatedly ordered the teen to drop the gun he was carrying, officials said. Residents of the west Baltimore neighborhood reacted with anger, demanding to know why the shooting was necessary — […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTuber who staged airplane crash will plead guilty to obstructing probe, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The plea agreement signed by Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29, of Lompoc, California, and his […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota man convicted of murder for beheading girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for beheading his girlfriend in front of several witnesses. Alexis Saborit, 44, was found guilty in the slaying of America Thayer, 56, in July 2021. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while they were in a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: 2 climbers missing in Alaska national park believed dead

Two climbers last heard from as they prepared to scale a peak in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve last week are believed dead, the park said Thursday. Leaders of the search efforts “have concluded that survival is outside the window of possibility,” citing the rocky terrain, the climbers’ limited supplies, temperatures dipping as low […]

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Judge denies bid to hold single trial for all 10 charged in psychiatric patient’s death