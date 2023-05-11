Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Another double game night in downtown Phoenix with Suns, D-backs to crowd traffic Thursday

May 11, 2023, 11:23 AM

PHOENIX — Another double dose of downtown Phoenix sports games will create some traffic jams Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their series while the Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the San Francisco Giants into town.

The Suns tip off at 7 p.m. while the first pitch for the D-backs will be 6:40 p.m.

As always, Suns fans can take the light rail downtown for free with a ticket. D-backs fans have to pay regular fare to take the public transportation.

The eastbound station at Third and Jefferson streets and westbound station at Third and Washington streets are the closest stops for the stadiums.

The Suns have previously offered traffic and parking suggestions for double game nights.

People coming from the East Valley should use either Interstate 10 to Seventh Street or I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street. Parking will be available on the east side of the arena.

West Valley fans can take I-10 to Seventh Avenue and then park on the west side of the arena.

Southeast Valley fans should use I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street, then park on the southeast side of the arena.

Listen live to the Suns on 98.7 FM and the D-backs on ESPN 620 AM. Both games can also be found on the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Follow @DannyShapiro13...

