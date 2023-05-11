Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Why Biden doesn’t just use the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis — What to know

May 11, 2023, 8:04 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community C...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College, May 10, 2023, in Valhalla, N.Y. Biden and his administration have been searching for ways to act unilaterally to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress can’t reach agreement to allow more borrowing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File )
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File )

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — If the fight with Congress over raising the government’s debt limit is such a dire threat, why doesn’t President Joe Biden just raise the borrowing ceiling himself? It’s theoretically possible, but he’s skeptical.

The administration has been if Congress can’t come to an agreemen t. One potential option Biden and his advisers have been looking at: Would he have the power to go around lawmakers by relying on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment in a last-ditch move to avert default?

Maybe. Biden hasn’t ruled it out, but he sees it as a problematic, untested legal theory to ensure the country can meet its financial obligations. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department says the U.S. may not be able to borrow the money it needs to pay its bills and bondholders as soon as June 1 without congressional action — and that failure could kick the country into a painful recession.

With the White House and Republican legislators at loggerheads over whether Congress should simply allow the government to incur more debt to allow the country to pay its bills — as Biden wants — or insist on pairing it with deep spending cuts — as demanded by the GOP — it’s no surprise that the president might be looking at emergency alternatives.

Here’s what to know:

WHAT DOES THE 14th AMENDMENT SAY?

The amendment, ratified in the aftermath of the Civil War, is better known for its provisions addressing citizenship and equal protection under the law. It has been used by the Supreme Court to mandate racial integration in schools in Brown v. Board of Education and same-sex marriage recognition in Obergefell v. Hodges.

It also includes this clause, which some legal scholars see as relevant to today’s showdown: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

Default, they argue, is therefore unconstitutional and Biden would have a duty to effectively nullify the debt limit if Congress won’t raise it, so that the validity of the country’s debt isn’t questioned.

WHY IS IT BEING TALKED ABOUT NOW?

Congress establishes the limit on borrowing, and it’s up to Congress to adjust it. But the president faces pressure to act on his own because some leading Republicans are seeing default, a likely result before long, as an acceptable bargaining tool. That has stoked concerns within the White House that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy might be unable to deliver votes for an agreement to lift the debt limit or could be ousted from his position for even attempting to doing so.

Those concerns were underscored Wednesday night during a CNN town hall with former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in 2024. “If they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to do a default,” Trump said.

The former president said he believes Democrats will “absolutely cave” and a default will be avoided. But he said a default is preferable to allowing the federal government to keep spending money like “drunken sailors.”

WHAT DOES BIDEN SAY?

Biden has said his administration is studying the idea of invoking the 14th Amendment. He said he’s skeptical that it is a viable option but the “one thing I’m ruling out is default.”

“The problem is it would have to be litigated,” he said of the constitutional reasoning on Tuesday. If the matter got tied up in court, the government could default anyway.

If and when the current impasse is resolved, he says, he is thinking about looking into whether the 14th Amendment route could be a solution to avert similar showdowns in the future.

“When we get by this, I’m thinking about taking a look at — months down the road — to see whether — what the court would say about whether or not it does work,” Biden says.

His Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has been more blunt, saying it could provoke a “constitutional crisis.”

HAS THIS BEEN STUDIED BEFORE?

Yes. During past debt limit showdowns, including talks in 2011 between then-President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans, White House and Department of Justice lawyers also flirted with using the 14th Amendment as an emergency solution. They were deeply skeptical that it was a viable alternative to Congress raising the debt limit, and it was never invoked.

United States News

FILE - Customers look over a Tesla Model Y Long-range on display at the Tesla Gallery on Feb. 24, 2...

Associated Press

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tesla shouldn’t be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s concerned about Tesla’s marketing of the system, which is under investigation by his department in connection with crashes that have caused at least 14 […]

8 hours ago

This undated image provided by Roots of Peace shows Heidi Kühn and her son Christian. The Californ...

Associated Press

For turning ‘mines to vines,’ founder of Roots of Peace wins World Food Prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A California peace activist who has worked to remove land mines from war-torn regions and replace them with grape vines, fruit trees and vegetables was named the 2023 World Food Prize laureate Thursday at a ceremony in Washington. The Des Moines, Iowa-based foundation awarded its begin work in Ukraine. Kühn, […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Supreme Court...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects challenge to California pork law mandating more space for pigs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to a California animal cruelty law that affects the pork industry, ruling that the case was properly dismissed by lower courts. Pork producers had said that the law could force industry-wide changes and raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. California’s […]

8 hours ago

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (...

Associated Press

Migrants rush to US-Mexico border ahead of Title 42 expiration

Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related Title 42 asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday.

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods

SILVER CITY, Mich. (AP) — An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent before being found says he prayed during his ordeal that he wouldn’t be “stuck out here for the rest of my life.” Nante Niemi said he was helping relatives gather wood at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula when an […]

8 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Why Biden doesn’t just use the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis — What to know