Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 12-14

May 12, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Getty Images/Red Hot Chili Peppers photos)...

(Getty Images/Red Hot Chili Peppers photos)

(Getty Images/Red Hot Chili Peppers photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — What better way to celebrate mom this weekend than a trip to a baseball game, a stroll at the farmer’s market and more.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Glendale 

  • Ricardo Arjona
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

Mesa

Goodyear

Peoria 

  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
    • Day: Friday and Saturday
    • Time: 5:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8...

Associated Press

Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system

Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times were lifted early Friday in a shift that threatened to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system.

1 day ago

Rudy Gomez booking photo...

Kevin Stone

Suspect formally charged in beating of Phoenix police officer

A domestic violence suspect accused of seriously injuring a Phoenix police officer in a violent attack last month has been formally charged with eight offenses.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in murder of 18-year-old Mesa high school student

The Mesa Police Department made an arrest on Thursday after the murder of an 18-year-old Red Mountain High School student.

1 day ago

Aerial view of two drug smugglers are arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the bord...

KTAR.com

Yuma mayor asks President Biden for declaration of emergency amid Title 42 end

Yuma mayor Nicholls wrote a letter to Joe Biden on Thursday, urging him to declare a national state of emergency due to Title 42 ending.

1 day ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. An...

Associated Press

Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot

An Idaho jury is weighing the fate of a woman charged in the slayings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in what prosecutors say was a strange doomsday-focused plot.

1 day ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 12-14