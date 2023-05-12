PHOENIX — What better way to celebrate mom this weekend than a trip to a baseball game, a stroll at the farmer’s market and more.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Chase Field



Phoenix Rising FC vs. Hartford Athletic Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Scottsdale

Leonardo: The Universal Man Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Glendale

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Day: Sunday Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)



Ricardo Arjona Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Goodyear Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square

Peoria Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 5:30 p.m. Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)



Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.