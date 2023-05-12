ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 12-14
May 12, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Getty Images/Red Hot Chili Peppers photos)
PHOENIX — What better way to celebrate mom this weekend than a trip to a baseball game, a stroll at the farmer’s market and more.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field
- Phoenix Rising FC vs. Hartford Athletic
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
Scottsdale
- Leonardo: The Universal Man
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Glendale
- Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)
- Ricardo Arjona
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Goodyear
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
Peoria
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)
