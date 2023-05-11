Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sheriff Paul Penzone says end of Title 42 ‘challenging’ for Arizona law enforcement

May 11, 2023, 8:38 AM | Updated: 8:41 am

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks during a press conference about border and immigration ...

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks during a press conference about border and immigration issues on Wednesday, May 11, 2023. (Twitter Photo/@mcsoaz)

(Twitter Photo/@mcsoaz)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday’s end of Title 42 immigration restrictions will be “challenging” for law enforcement throughout Arizona.

The sheriff in Arizona’s largest county thinks federal immigration policy is too narrow and should focus more on public safety.

“There’s a humanitarian aspect to this, and we understand that and we’re willing to embrace it, but if all we focus on is the element of the humanitarian side, then we’re not focused on the public safety and the national security side of the conversation,” Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.

The end of Title 42, which was used to curb migration in the name of protecting public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, was expected to create a surge in people trying to enter the U.S. at the southern border.

RELATED STORIES

Penzone said there needs to be a more comprehensive process than what currently exists.

“It has to include some complexities that care for those you’re putting in our community but also care for the people and law enforcement that have to address the issues in the community,” he said.

“So, it’s going to be challenging. That’s the most understated way I could express it.”

Penzone said immigration policy impacts law enforcement throughout the state, regardless of the distance from the border.

“If you’re on the border, you’re right there at the point of impact, so you’re trying to either stand off the surge of migrants who are coming across the border,” he said.

Penzone said the policy of allowing asylum seekers into the country to await immigration hearings can create different issues further away from the border.

“Now you’re just dealing with a situation where you have people who are unlawfully in the country but given that lawful state to stay until their court date, but they can’t work or they can’t do other things that care for themselves or their families to provide housing or shelter, food, any of the basic necessities,” he said.

“So how would you expect them to be law abiding to meet our expectations and respect the rule of law if that is the foundation for how they’re in our country?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Capitol Museum)...

Associated Press

Arizona Legislature passes budget without school voucher cap

Despite her criticism of the expanded vouchers, the budget proposals negotiated by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs didn’t include any caps on the expansion.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect in custody after shooting involving Phoenix police

Police said a suspect is in custody after they were involved in a shooting with officers in Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said.

9 hours ago

(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...

KTAR.com

Coordinators of Phoenix area human smuggling stash house sentenced to 220 months in prison

Angelico Roa-Joachin, 43, of Mexico, was sentenced last month to 78 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

9 hours ago

U.S. Presidential Scholars medallions. (U.S. Presidential Scholars/Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Tucson students named Arizona’s Presidential scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, including four Arizona students.

9 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Halo Top to open pop-up ice cream ‘un-gym’ in Scottsdale this weekend

A popular ice cream company will temporarily open up a not-a-gym circuit, where visitors can enjoy ice cream after a rather lax workout.

9 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sheriff Paul Penzone says end of Title 42 ‘challenging’ for Arizona law enforcement