PHOENIX — Two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a wrong-way driver traveling on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday by intentionally colliding with it, authorities said.

A driver entered State Route 51 at Shea Boulevard around 2 a.m. and was traveling south in the northbound lanes, DPS said in a press release.

The vehicle continued against traffic on the freeway for 5 miles before both of the troopers struck the vehicle at Glendale Avenue.

The wrong-way driver, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening.

The troopers transported themselves to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities said it appeared the woman was confused and have ruled out impairment as a factor.

The northbound lanes of SR 51 in the area were closed for an hour.

