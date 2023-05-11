Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures

May 11, 2023, 5:39 AM

File - Stacey Richard checks sides of beef hanging in the refrigerated butchering section at the Wr...

File - Stacey Richard checks sides of beef hanging in the refrigerated butchering section at the Wright's Meat Packing facility on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Fombell, Pa. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for April, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States decelerated last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates.

From March to April, the government’s producer price index rose 0.2% after falling 0.4% from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, wholesale prices rose just 2.3% last month.

The index that the Labor Department issued Thursday reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation rose 0.2% from March and 3.2% from 12 months earlier. The Fed pays particularly close attention to core prices, which tend to be a better gauge of the economy’s underlying inflation pressures.

Thursday’s figures follow a government report Wednesday that showed that at the consumer level, core prices rose 0.4% from March to April — the fifth straight month that those prices have risen at least that much, well above the pace needed to meet the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target.

On a year-over-year basis, overall consumer inflation, at 4.9%, has dropped significantly since peaking at 9.1% in June 2022 yet remains well above the Fed’s target level. Economic growth slowed to a tepid 1.1% annual rate from January through March.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in 14 months. The central bank’s policymakers want to slow the U.S. economy — the world’s biggest — just enough to control price increases without causing a recession. But many economists are skeptical and expect the United States to slip into a recession later this year.

United States News

Associated Press

13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, wounding one officer and ending up in the hospital after being shot himself, officials said. One officer was shot in the foot Wednesday evening in Lakeland, between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida, and is expected […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

9 railcars from Norfolk Southern train derail in Pennsylvania, no hazardous chemicals on board

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pennsylvania, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries, fire department and company officials said. The derailment happened late Wednesday outside of New Castle, the company said in a statement. “Our crews responded immediately and are actively working […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Real-life ‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Custodian leads school chess teams in Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — David Bishop spends the school day as a mild-mannered custodian, but before the final bell rings, he grabs his chess boards and pieces and begins his second role. “The Queen’s Gambit” is playing out in real life in Maine, where this custodian is coaching his schools’ chess teams to acclaim. Bishop, […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies on Capitol Hill, March...

Associated Press

In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to roll back planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. A rule to be unveiled Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency could force power plants to capture […]

6 hours ago

A man covered in a prayer shawl holds a holy book as he stands by a structure destroyed by a rocket...

Associated Press

Israel kills another militant commander in Gaza as Cairo presses on with efforts to mediate truce

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed a fourth militant commander on Thursday, raising the Palestinian death toll from the latest burst of fighting to 25. Rocket fire toward southern Israel continued even as Egypt pressed on with attempts to broker a cease-fire. It has been the worst bout […]

1 day ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures