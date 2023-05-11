Suspect in custody after shooting involving Phoenix police

PHOENIX — Police said a suspect is in custody after he was involved in a shooting with officers in Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said.

Officers were near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when they found a man passed out inside of a pickup truck that was stopped in the roadway, Phoenix police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said during a press conference.

During their inspection, officers learned the vehicle was stolen and shortly after, the man woke up and attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect pointed a weapon toward police while running toward a neighborhood, and officers used less lethal weapons that were ineffective.

Additional reinforcements responded to the scene and shot the man upon finding him in a nearby neighborhood.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

