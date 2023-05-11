Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in custody after shooting involving Phoenix police

May 11, 2023, 5:31 AM | Updated: 9:21 am

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police said a suspect is in custody after he was involved in a shooting with officers in Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said.

Officers were near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when they found a man passed out inside of a pickup truck that was stopped in the roadway, Phoenix police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said during a press conference.

During their inspection, officers learned the vehicle was stolen and shortly after, the man woke up and attempted to flee on foot.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect pointed a weapon toward police while running toward a neighborhood, and officers used less lethal weapons that were ineffective.

Additional reinforcements responded to the scene and shot the man upon finding him in a nearby neighborhood.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR.com

2 DPS troopers stop wrong-way driver by colliding into car on Phoenix freeway

Two Department of Public Safety troopers were injured after they stopped a wrong-way driver traveling on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday, authorities said. 

9 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks during a press conference about border and immigration ...

Kevin Stone

Sheriff Paul Penzone says end of Title 42 ‘challenging’ for Arizona law enforcement

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday's end of Title 42 immigration restrictions will be “challenging” for Arizona law enforcement.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Capitol Museum)...

Associated Press

Arizona Legislature passes budget without school voucher cap

Despite her criticism of the expanded vouchers, the budget proposals negotiated by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs didn’t include any caps on the expansion.

9 hours ago

(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...

KTAR.com

Coordinators of Phoenix area human smuggling stash house sentenced to 220 months in prison

Angelico Roa-Joachin, 43, of Mexico, was sentenced last month to 78 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

9 hours ago

U.S. Presidential Scholars medallions. (U.S. Presidential Scholars/Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Tucson students named Arizona’s Presidential scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, including four Arizona students.

9 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Suspect in custody after shooting involving Phoenix police