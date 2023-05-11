Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police officer suffers medical event, passes away while on duty

May 10, 2023, 8:47 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY


PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer passed away Wednesday after experiencing a medical event, the department said.

“The event did not occur during a call for service,” said Sgt. Phil Krynsky in an email.

At this time, police are not confirming any other details about the officer’s untimely passing and other details about the incident have not been made immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Arizona News

