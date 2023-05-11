Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers

May 10, 2023, 7:12 PM

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Officials in a remote nor...

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county voted Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there.

Wednesday’s unanimous vote by Port of Morrow’s five commissioners was the last step in securing the enterprise zone incentives, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Companies in the state can receive property tax exemptions through local enterprise zones.

Local officials hope the incentives will bring $12 billion in new Amazon spending in their county along the Columbia River about 160 miles (257 kilometers) from Portland.

Amazon already has four giant data centers in Morrow County and several hundred local jobs tied to its operations. But its growth has produced contentious debate over how the Seattle company secured its incentives and an ongoing probe over possible self-dealing by some people awarding its tax breaks.

The state is investigating potential conflicts of interest among port officials and a former county commissioner who own Windwave Communications, a company that provides fiber-optic service to Amazon’s local data centers.

Amazon and Windwave haven’t responded to requests from the newspaper for information about the value of the two companies’ contracts.

Those two port commissioners, Jerry Healy and Marv Padberg, in an April letter to the state ethics commission said their company does have a deal to provide most of the fiber-optic service to one new Amazon data center. But they said they only have a “potential” conflict of interest in voting on incentives for the other four facilities.

Three other public bodies in Morrow County previously gave their approval to the latest agreement, each in votes with little public discussion. The incentives exempt Amazon from paying nearly three-quarters of the property taxes other businesses pay.

But Amazon is Morrow County’s largest taxpayer. Its data centers account for a third of property tax revenue, with payments of $26 million in 2021, according to the company.

Amazon declined to make any of its local managers available to the newspaper for comment on its data center operations.

“We’ve been an active member of eastern Oregon communities since 2011, investing more than $15.6 billion while supporting thousands of local jobs,” Amazon said in a written statement after Wednesday’s vote.

David Sykes, chairman of the Morrow County commission, told the newspaper he sees Amazon fitting into a “nicely diversified economy.”

It’s a good blend of industries, Sykes said, that rescued the county from its dependency on natural resources after a sawmill and coal plant shut down.

Data centers are among the state’s fastest-growing industries, fueled partly by tax breaks worth $180 million last year alone.

Oregon’s program of enterprise zone incentives places no limits on how much local governments can give away in negotiations with businesses. The state created the program for small manufacturers in the 1980s, but data centers with billions of dollars in high-end computers have recently dominated the program.

Critics question whether small counties are equipped to negotiate with some of the world’s largest tech companies. And the value of the tax breaks varies widely.

The latest deal between Morrow County and Amazon will provide giveaways approximately twice as valuable, for example, as an agreement officials in The Dalles reached with Google in 2021.

The enterprise zone program sunsets in two years and Oregon lawmakers are considering reforms that could limit the duration of the incentives, link the size of the tax breaks to jobs created, and mandate public notice before votes on the deals.

United States News

A man covered in a prayer shawl holds a holy book as he stands by a structure destroyed by a rocket...

Associated Press

Israel kills another militant commander in Gaza as fighting goes on, truce efforts falter

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed a fourth militant commander on Thursday, raising the death toll from the latest burst of fighting to 25. Israel braced for more rocket fire amid reports of faltering Egyptian attempts to broker a cease-fire. It has been the worst bout of fighting […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing, Jan. 30, 2...

Associated Press

Ex-Kansas legislator who committed COVID relief fraud seeks to avoid prison sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief is trying to avoid spending any time in prison, with his attorney citing his Air Force service in a combat zone as one reason. But prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence […]

23 hours ago

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1...

Associated Press

Idaho triple murder trial of slain kids’ mom drawing to end

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho prosecutors have spent the last four weeks painstakingly two youngest children and a romantic rival in a bizarre doomsday-focused plot. On Thursday, they are expected to present their final arguments to the jury in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. Vallow Daybell’s defense team, meanwhile, will likely attempt […]

23 hours ago

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second h...

Associated Press

Stephen Curry, Warriors stave off elimination, force Game 6 by beating Lakers 121-106

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assist, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors staved off elimination by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night. LeBron James had 25 points and […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — It’ll be a new experience for Garth Brooks when he steps onto the stage Thursday at the first time hosting an awards show. Co-host Dolly Parton will be there to help him out if he needs it — not that either showed any worry in a recent interview. “We’ve got a […]

23 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers