Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Officials: Florida sex offender charged with illegal voting

May 10, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A registered sex offender in Florida has been arrested on charges that he voted illegally in the November 2020 election.

Louis Palmieri, 77, of Melbourne, was charged Tuesday with false affirmation in connection with an election and voting by an unqualified elector, both third-degree felonies, according to Brevard County jail records. Melbourne is on the Atlantic coast, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Orlando.

Palmieri voted in the November 2020 election after signing paperwork claiming he was eligible to vote, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Election Crime Unit said in a news release. Florida voters passed a state constitutional amendment in 2018 to restore the voting rights of most convicted felons, but the amendment exempted felons convicted of murder or sexual offences. Palmieri is on state’s sex offender registry following a 2003 lewd and lascivious conviction on a child under 16 from St. Lucie County.

The case was originally spotted by the Florida Department of State and will be prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Palmieri was being held on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

During the 2022 legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed an election police bill pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, who cited as justification unspecified cases of fraud. DeSantis echoed many talking points on voting problems that have gained traction in the GOP after former President Donald Trump’s false claims that his reelection was stolen from him.

Last August, DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 convicted felons accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election. But voting advocates have said the fact that the defendants were able to successfully register with their local election officials gave them a false sense of eligibility, so the cases were unfair.

United States News

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gestures to players during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA b...

Associated Press

Jalen Brunson scores 38 points, Knicks beat Heat 112-103 in Game 5 to cut deficit to a game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 112-103 on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the […]

20 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Officials in a remote nor...

Associated Press

Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there. Wednesday’s unanimous vote by Port of Morrow’s five commissioners was the last step in securing the enterprise zone incentives, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Companies in the […]

20 hours ago

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's bir...

Associated Press

FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill

Federal health advisers said Wednesday that a decades-old birth control pill should be sold without a prescription.

20 hours ago

This photograph, provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows former Orange Count...

Associated Press

Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former competitive cheerleading coach has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida, prosecutors said Wednesday. Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota, on a warrant, the Orange […]

20 hours ago

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A...

Associated Press

Juror who listened to conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll tried unsuccessfully to get a man booted off the jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse because he occasionally listens to the provocative podcaster Tim Pool, newly unsealed court records revealed Wednesday. The 31-year-old male juror ultimately joined eight other anonymous jurors […]

20 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Officials: Florida sex offender charged with illegal voting